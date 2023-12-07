Unity introduces Unity 6 LTS at Unity 2023 with Meta, Apple partnership

article hero image

Cross-platform game development engine Unity 6 has arrived, bringing a bundle of new improvements including AI features for characters and better support for headsets, including the upcoming Apple Vision Pro.

Unity, the leading game developer tools and engine maker, announced a new upgrade to its tool suite – Unity 6 LTS – at its Unity developer conference in San Francisco a few weeks ago.

Unity has the advantage of providing mostly seamless tools across all platforms that allows developers to create cutting-edge 3D games and applications with less effort. Games created with Unity can be published simultaneously to multiple platforms, including iOS, macOS, tvOS, Android, web, and more.

New Unity 6 LTS features to be released in 2024 include new AI features for character and scene creation, WebGPU support, and enhancements for XR (extended reality) headsets, including the upcoming Apple Vision Pro.

Unity 6 LTS will also have multiplayer and performance improvements as well as WebGPU support.

WebGPU is a new open graphics standard being developed by the W3C consortium and will feature a JavaScript API based on Vulkan, Microsoft’s Direct3D 12, and Apple’s Metal graphics API. The new standard also promises to bring a standardized graphics interface to mobile devices, assuming those devices support the APIs mentioned above.

WebGPU will also include a standardized web-based graphics display view that will provide “anytime, anywhere” 3D rendering across all web browsers on any system.

3D game lighting will be enhanced with Unity 6’s Adaptive Probe Volume and Universal Pipeline Rendering.

Other new features will support spatial-temporal post-processing, GPU occlusion culling, and GPU resident draw. Occlusion culling meshes speed up display by removing parts of objects that are hidden from view by other objects or parts of the visual environment.

unity cloud

Unity Cloud is Unity’s collaboration and asset sharing environment. The upgraded version will include improvements to the dashboard, team administration, asset manager, and DevOps tools.

Unity Cloud is currently in early access preview for registered customers.

AI improvements

The artificial intelligence features of Unity Muse and Unity Sentis are also seeing improvements and new features.

Muse will include generative AI features for sprites and textures, and Sentis will include new AI features for creating game characters that can have game AI built-in, and learn how to react to other game characters and events. How to respond automatically. Muse will also provide AI modification of existing Unity assets.

Unity Behavior will allow developers to ask the AI ​​to create character behaviors and interactions by simply entering word prompts. Developer AI will feature developer tools and code answers.

Full support for the museum will be available in late 2024.

Unity partnerships with Apple and Meta were also announced at Unity 2023. Both Apple and Meta announced that they will be working with Unity on building developer tools for the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest and smart glasses XR headsets.

During Apple’s WWDC keynote in June, Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, announced, “Today, we’re excited to share that we’re working with Unity to bring those apps to Vision Pro. Many popular Unity-based games and apps that are working can gain full access to VisionOS features like passthrough, high-resolution rendering, and native gestures.”

Unity 6 promises to allow developers to bring many existing games built on Unity to Apple Vision Pro. However, it is not clear when it will be released.

Source: appleinsider.com