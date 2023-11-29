Unity ends a tumultuous year with layoffs and the expiration of its Peter Jackson deal

Unity to buy Wētā Digital in $1.6 billion deal in 2021

According to Reuters, Unity Technologies is laying off 265 people – 3.8% of its 7,000 employees – as it undergoes a “company reset.” All 256 laid-off employees were part of Unity’s Waitata Digital division; In 2021, several Wētā FX tools and 275 employees were acquired by Unity in a deal worth $1.6 billion.

A representative for Unity confirmed the layoffs at Polygon, pointing to the Reuters report “for specifics.” Unity is a video game engine company that loves games pokemon go, marvel snap, outer wilds, and many more have been made. Wētā FX tools are available to Unity members to assist with character creation, environment design, visual effects work.

Along with the layoffs, Unity is closing 14 offices and ending an agreement with Wētā FX, a new company made up of renowned VFX teams and owned by Peter Jackson, following the Wētā Digital acquisition. It has been going on since. (According to a 2021 news release, that company was “expected to become Unity’s largest customer in the media and entertainment sector”.) According to the United States Securities and Exchange, the two companies also “settled certain intellectual property rights between the parties”. Amended”. Commission filing.

Wētā FX announced in a statement to fxguide, that it will seek to hire “as much of the team as possible” to expand its research and development capabilities. It added that Unity will keep the tools it has acquired, all of which will also be available to Wētā FX.

“Unity needs to refocus its efforts on its core business, and we had no plans to alter our relationship with Wētā FX,” Wētā FX said in the statement. “We are attempting to hire back as much crew as possible, however, there may be some roles that we may not be able to accommodate in our new structure.”

Unity announced in early November that it was likely to see more layoffs despite third-quarter results meeting expectations. Reuters said the layoffs and other cost-saving measures – such as less in-office support for its remaining offices – are aimed at “accelerating revenue growth, improving profitability metrics and increasing free cash flow”, Unity said in its It is written in the November shareholder report. Unity projected revenue of over $1 billion in 2022, but was not profitable.

This is Unity’s third round of layoffs in 2023; The company laid off about 300 people in January and about 600 people in May. In total, Unity laid off more than 1,100 people this year, before cutting at least 200 jobs through June 2022. Mass layoffs are not unique to Unity, as the industry is entering a crisis fueled by thousands of layoffs. However, unity Is This year was particularly bad due to a controversial new pricing model, which was essentially universally condemned by the game development community. The new policy basically added an additional fee for each game downloaded with some restrictions due to player base size. The fees were eventually revised after widespread backlash, including protests from mobile game developers, with companies boycotting Unity’s advertising tools.

Unity CEO John Riccitiello stepped down in October, just a month after Unity’s massive pricing mistake. James M. Whitehurst, a consultant with the Silver Lake equity investment firm, stepped into the role of interim CEO.

Read more

Source: www.polygon.com