December 1, 2023
Unitil announces resignation of director


Unitil Corporation

HAMPTON, NH, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) (unitil.com) today announced that Eben S. Moulton will resign as a member of the Board of Directors (the “Board”). of Unitil Corporation, effective today, December 1, 2023. Mr. Moulton has served on the Board since 2000, including as Chairman of the Compensation Committee from 2002 to 2017. Mr. Moulton chose to resign from the Board prior to the expiration of his current term in April 2025 to pursue additional personal interests in his retirement years.

Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. said, “On behalf of our leadership team and the entire Unitil Board, I want to thank Eben for his many contributions to the boardroom and for his expertise and dedicated service over an extraordinary 23 years.” , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Unitil. “Eben’s guidance has been incredibly valuable to me, the Board and our entire leadership team as we position our company for long-term success in an evolving energy industry. “While we will miss Eben’s thoughtful approach, we wish Eben and his family all the best in his retirement.”

Currently, Mr. Moulton is a Senior Advisor to Seacoast Capital Corporation (a private equity firm), which he founded in 1995. Prior to 1995, Mr. Moulton was Chairman of Signal Capital Corporation. Mr. Moulton received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Colorado College, a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia University, and a Ph.D. From Vanderbilt University.

About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering electricity and natural gas across New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing the people, business practices and technologies that lead to the delivery of reliable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. In total, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 108,100 electric customers and 87,500 natural gas customers. Please visit Unitil.com for more information about our people, technologies and community partnerships.

for more information contact:

Todd Diggins – Investor Relations
Phone: 603-773-6504
Email: [email protected]

Alec O’Meara – Foreign Affairs
Phone: 603-773-6404
Email: [email protected]

