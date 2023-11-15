UnitedHealth faces class action lawsuit over algorithmic care denials in Medicare Advantage plans

A class action lawsuit was filed Tuesday against UnitedHealth Group and a subsidiary company alleging they are illegally using an algorithm to deny rehabilitation care to seriously ill patients, even though Only companies know that the algorithm has a high error rate.

The class action suit, filed by the California-based Clarkson law firm on behalf of deceased patients with UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans and their families, follows the publication Tuesday of the STAT investigation. The investigation cited in the lawsuit found that UnitedHealth pressured medical staff to follow an algorithm that predicted a patient’s length of stay in order to deny payments to people with Medicare Advantage plans. Internal documents revealed that company managers set a goal for clinical staff to maintain rehabilitation of patients within 1% of the days predicted by the algorithm.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Minnesota accuses UnitedHealth and its subsidiary NaviHealth of using computer algorithms to “systematically deny” claims from Medicare beneficiaries struggling to recover from debilitating illnesses in nursing homes. Is charged. The lawsuit also cites STAT’s previous reporting on the issue.

“The fraudulent scheme provided defendants with apparent financial benefits in the form of policy premiums without paying for the promised care,” the complaint alleges. “Elderly people across the country are being kicked out of care facilities prematurely or forced to drain family savings to get the care they need, all because [artificial intelligence] The models ‘disagree’ with the recommendations of their real live doctors.

In an email statement, a UnitedHealth spokesperson said the NaviHealth prediction tool is not used to make coverage determinations.

“The tool is used as a guide to help inform providers, families and other caregivers what type of support and care the patient may need while in the facility and after returning home. Coverage decisions are based on CMS coverage criteria and the terms of the member’s plan, UnitedHealth said in the statement. The company said that “the lawsuit has no merit and we will vigorously defend ourselves.”

The lawsuit alleges that UnitedHealth knew the algorithm had a very high error rate and rejected patients’ claims knowing that only a small percentage – 0.2% – would appeal to try to overturn the insurer’s decision. Will file. The complaint alleges that the algorithm, called NH Predict, has a 90% error rate, based on the percentage of payment denials overturned through internal appeals processes or administrative law judge decisions.

“This demonstrates the clear inaccuracy of the NH predictive AI model and the lack of human review involved in the process of rejecting claims,” the lawsuit alleges. It accuses UnitedHealth and NavyHealth of breach of contract, violations of good faith and fair dealing, unjust enrichment and violations of insurance laws in several states.

The two plaintiffs leading the class-action lawsuit are the families of two deceased Wisconsin residents, both of whom had Medicare Advantage coverage through UnitedHealth. In May 2022, 91-year-old Jean Loken fractured her foot and ankle, and remained in a nursing home for a month without any physical therapy to heal her injuries. According to the lawsuit, after his doctor cleared Loken to begin physical therapy, UnitedHealth and NavyHealth paid for only 19 days of therapy at the nursing home before Loken was declared safe to go home. The complaint states that Loken’s doctors and therapists appealed the denial of payment, saying his muscles were “wooden and weak”, but to no avail. Loken and his family paid about $150,000 over the next year to continue receiving nursing home care until he died in July 2023.

Dale Tetzloff, 74, suffered a stroke in October 2022 and his doctor immediately recommended long-term care in a nursing home. The lawsuit says UnitedHealth and NavyHealth stopped caring for him after 20 days. Tetzloff and his wife appealed and paid out of their own pockets for his care during that time. His doctors submitted records saying Tetzloff needed more time to recover, but the companies maintained their denials. Tetzloff asked UnitedHealth and NavyHealth why they issued the denial, and the companies “refused to provide any reason, stating it was confidential,” according to the complaint. He and his wife spent $70,000 on his care. Tetzloff died last October in an assisted living facility.

UnitedHealth claimed in response to STAT’s report that its physician medical reviewers provide a check by making the final determination about whether a patient is declined payment. But those physicians are reviewing rejection recommendations sent to them by clinical case managers who are subject to the company’s 1% performance target.

The company’s algorithms aren’t just used to predict the care needs of patients with UnitedHealth policies. It is also used by Humana, the nation’s second-largest Medicare Advantage insurer, as well as several regional health plans.

Former case managers at NavyHealth said they were subject to discipline, including possible termination, even if the patients they managed met Medicare criteria to receive additional care.

Source: www.statnews.com