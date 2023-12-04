North West water company United Utilities appears to have misreported its sewage pollution and received a £5million bonus for missing environmental targets, an investigation has revealed.

BBC Panorama said it had leaked documents that showed more than 60 cases were wrongly downgraded to the lowest level, meaning they are not counted as pollution incidents in official statistics .

These incidents are often sewage discharges caused by blockages or equipment failure that can kill wildlife and endanger human health.

United Utilities was rated as a top performer in regulator Ofwat’s performance review this year, with only 126 pollution incidents recorded, or 16 incidents per 10,000 kilometers (6,213 mi) of sewer.

Ofwat has recorded incidents in categories 1–3, but not category 4, meaning no environmental damage has occurred.

It rewarded United Utilities with a £5.1 million bonus, which the company will take from its seven million customers in north-west England over the next year.

The BBC spoke to company and Environment Agency insiders who said United Utilities was misreporting sewage pollution, which should have been in the more serious categories 1-3, but was classified as category 4.

An employee of United Utilities said that the company acts on the environment only when forced to and that its priorities are to protect its reputation and make money.

United Utilities denies any wrongdoing.

In a statement, the company said: “Panorama has made a number of allegations about United Utilities, which we strongly reject.

“Pollution incidents are investigated and action is taken where necessary.

“The Environment Agency, as the regulator, sets both the initial and final classification of pollution incidents.

“We care passionately about the environment and the communities we serve and we have proposed an ambitious £13.7 billion investment plan to improve services for customers, communities and the environment in the North West – Which is the biggest in over 100 years.”

The BBC said the pollution incident reports were signed off by the Environment Agency, whose officers have visited only six of the 931 reported pollution incidents over the past three years.

The full findings of the investigation were broadcast on BBC Panorama’s The Water Pollution Cover-up at 8pm on Monday, after whistleblowers told their reporters that the agency routinely fails to independently investigate pollution incidents.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We take our responsibility to protect the environment very seriously and will always monitor and prosecute companies that deliberately disrupt or mislead.

A campaign to stop sewage being dumped into Lake Windermere has received support from celebrities such as Steve Coogan (Danny Lawson/PA).

“We assess and record every incident report we receive – between 70,000 and 100,000 per year.

“We respond to and attend every incident where there is significant risk – including every Category 1 or 2 incident in the North West since 2016.

“Over the past six years we have brought four successful criminal prosecutions against United Utilities and required the company to pay millions to environmental charities to remedy the causes and effects of their violations.”

More than 60 cases, which were signed off by the Environment Agency, include the discharge of sewage into the middle of Lake Windermere, a World Heritage Site in the Lake District.

Sewage was pumped there for more than three hours in June 2022 and was initially considered a Category 2 incident, but was downgraded to a Category 4 by United Utilities.

The company initially denied that it had dumped sewage into the middle of the lake, until the BBC obtained its own documents proving that it had done so.

The Liberal Democrats have called for a criminal investigation to be launched based on the BBC’s findings, while Labour’s shadow environment secretary Steve Reed said the government was ignoring this “corruption”.

“This Conservative government has willfully turned a blind eye to the corruption at the heart of the water industry,” he said.

“Labour will strengthen regulation to ensure every single water outlet is monitored so we know the true extent of this sewage crisis.

Sewage pollution can harm the health of people swimming and surfing by causing infection with harmful bacteria (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Water owners who continue to monitor the large-scale law-breaking that is now clear will face criminal charges, and we will give the water regulator powers to stop paying any bonuses until Water The owners don’t clean up their mess.”

The Environment Agency said it is carrying out the biggest-ever criminal investigation into water companies in England over sewage pollution.

A Defra spokesperson said: “The amount of sewage being released into our waters is completely unacceptable and that’s why our plan for Water calls for more investment, stronger regulation and stricter enforcement to tackle pollution and clean up our waters. Providing enforcement.

“This government is the first to take such comprehensive action on stormwater overflows, increasing monitoring from just 7% in 2010 to 91% in 2022 and is expected to reach 100% by the end of the year.

“This means regulators will have more additional tools than ever to catch polluters, including new uncapped civil penalties covering a broader range of crimes.”

