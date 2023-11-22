Dublin, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “US Wound Biologics Market – Focused Insights 2023-2028” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The US wound biologics market was valued at $630.00 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $1,214.92 million with a CAGR of 11.57% during the forecast period.

This report provides market size and forecast data for the wound biologics market in the US. Revenue generated from product offerings is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market landscape of the US Wound Biologics market, including US Wound Biologics market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentation, and industry trends.

The market is witnessing growth due to the increasing incidence of acute and chronic wounds, which is primarily attributed to factors such as diabetes, surgical procedures, burns and traumatic injuries. Additionally, widespread adoption of advanced wound biologic products contributes to this expansion.

In 2022, the product segment dominated by organic skin substances had a substantial market share of 61.45%. The category is projected to maintain strong growth with a CAGR of 11.29% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for advanced biological skin alternatives, especially among the aging population, is driven by the increasing incidence of chronic wounds.

Specialty wound care clinics outperformed other segments in 2022 and achieved a dominant market share of 65.87%. These clinics are expected to maintain their dominance, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.91% during the forecast period. His widespread presence across the United States contributes to this leadership position.

In 2022, chronic wounds segment captured a substantial market share of 52.54%. It is projected to continue growing at a remarkable CAGR of 12.08% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing incidence of diabetes and obesity, along with a growing aging population, are major drivers behind the increase in chronic wound cases in the US.

Major players such as Avita Medical, Organogenesis, Smith+Nephew, Verisel, and Orthofix hold dominant positions in the US wound biologics market. These industry leaders focus on strategic acquisitions and collaborations with emerging players to enter the wound biologics market, thereby gaining access to commercially launched products.

This study provides a comprehensive overview of the current state of the wound biologics market along with market dynamics for the period 2023-2028 in the US.

It offers a detailed analysis of various factors influencing the growth of the market, including enablers, restraints, and emerging trends. The report addresses both demand and supply aspects of the market and provides profiles and evaluation of leading companies and other important players in the industry.

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 71 forecast period 2022 – 2028 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $0.63 billion Estimated market value by 2028 (USD). $1.21 billion compound annual growth rate 11.4% Area covered United States of america

Vendors List

Avita Medical

biogenesis

smith+nephew

Verisel Corporation

orthofix

bioventus

Saitori

Ethicon

Integra Lifesciences

Marine Polymer Technologies

Medline Industries

MiMedx

Molnike

Nuo Therapeutics

Sky Biologics

sustainability biology

striker

surgilogix

tide therapy

Viscous Biologics

B.D

Convetec

Regen Lab

prp concepts

Anika Therapeutics

Allsource

amino technology

Product Segmentation and Forecasting

by product

by type of wound

chronic wounds

acute wound

by end user

Special Wound Care Clinic

hospital

Long Term Care Center

market structure

market dynamics

Competitive Landscape of Wound Biologics Market

key sellers

Other Major Vendors

