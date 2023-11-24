company logo

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “United States Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028” report has been added. researchandmarkets.com gift.

The United States virtualized evolved packet core market was valued at US$ 786.37 million and is projected to witness strong growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 20.48% until 2028.

The United States virtualized evolved packet core (VEPC) market is undergoing a profound transformation, reshaping the telecommunications landscape as we know it.

vEPC technology represents a paradigm shift from traditional, hardware-based evolved packet core infrastructure to a virtualized, software-driven approach. This shift has been fueled by continued demand for faster, more reliable connectivity, and has allowed telecommunications companies in the US to adapt to the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

One of the major driving forces behind the expansion of the VEPC market in the United States is the insatiable thirst for connectivity. With the proliferation of smartphones, IoT devices, and emerging technologies such as autonomous vehicles and augmented reality, the demand for high-capacity, low-latency networks has reached unprecedented levels.

VEPC technology enables service providers to dynamically allocate network resources and optimize traffic routing, ensuring that users enjoy a seamless and responsive online experience. This capability has become essential not only for consumer-oriented services but also for industries such as healthcare, manufacturing and transportation, where real-time data processing and communication are critical to operational success.

Additionally, the United States VEPC market is leading the global race to deploy 5G networks. The promise of 5G, with its ultra-fast speeds and low latency, relies heavily on virtualized infrastructure like vEPC. This technology can efficiently manage the complex traffic patterns and diverse use cases that 5G networks are designed to support.

As a result, telecommunications giants, innovative startups and infrastructure vendors are all competing for a share of this highly competitive market, driving rapid technological advancements and spurring substantial investment. Another notable trend in the US VEPC market is the increasing emphasis on network automation and orchestration.

Managing modern networks with their complexity and scale has become a difficult task. Automation tools, powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, are essential to optimize network performance, reduce operating costs, and proactively address potential issues. They enable service providers to provide highly customizable services tailored to the specific needs of different industries and enterprises, making network management more efficient and responsive than ever before.

Apart from these technological advancements, security and data privacy have become paramount concerns in the United States VEPC market. As network functions become more virtualized and distributed, the attack surface for cyber threats grows exponentially. Service providers are making substantial investments in advanced security solutions that can protect not only the network infrastructure but also the sensitive data contained in it.

Compliance with stringent regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) is a top priority. Data breaches can have serious legal and financial consequences, making strong security measures an absolute necessity.

In addition, the United States is experiencing a wave of VEPC market consolidation and strategic partnerships. As the industry evolves, telecommunications companies are trying to enhance their capabilities by merging with or acquiring complementary companies. These strategic moves are aimed at strengthening their portfolio of services, expanding their geographical reach and staying ahead in the highly competitive market. Such collaborations often lead to innovative solutions and more robust offerings to customers.

The future of the US VEPC market is undoubtedly promising. As 5G deployment continues to accelerate, the potential for innovative applications and services is virtually limitless. Industries such as healthcare will benefit from the low latency and high bandwidth of 5G networks, enabling remote surgery and real-time patient monitoring.

The manufacturing sector can harness the power of 5G for smart factories, while augmented reality and virtual reality applications will take a huge leap forward. These advancements will not only improve the quality of life of consumers but will also enhance economic growth and competitiveness at the national level.

In conclusion, the United States VEPC market is during a transitional period. The convergence of 5G technology, network automation, stringent security measures and strategic partnerships is reshaping the industry landscape. As service providers continue to deploy virtualized EPC solutions, consumers and businesses can expect to benefit from improved network performance, innovative services, and a more responsive digital experience. The competitive spirit in the market is progressing at an unprecedented pace, and the US VEPC market is poised to play a significant role in shaping the future of telecommunications in the country and beyond.

Report Attribute Description number of pages 72 forecast period 2022 – 2028 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $786.37 million Estimated market value by 2028 (USD). $2525.26 million compound annual growth rate 20.4% Area covered United States of america

