United States Coin-Operated Commercial Laundry Market Size

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “US Coin-Operated Commercial Laundry Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report By Appliance (Top-Load, Front-Load), By Product (Washer, Dryer, Other), Capacity And by segment forecast, 2023-2030” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The US coin-operated commercial laundry market size is expected to reach US$1.585 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 1.9% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth of the market can be attributed to the changing lifestyle patterns and busy schedules of people, urging them to find means to save their time spent on daily tasks. Many people opt for commercial laundry services like laundromats to wash their clothes while they run other errands while they wait for their clothes to dry.

Growing consumer demand for such services is expected to fuel the expansion of the coin operated commercial laundry market in the US in the coming years.

Market growth is driven by the wide range of services offered by commercial laundry service providers, such as wash-dry-fold, self-service, commercial, and pickup and delivery. Apart from this, availability of comfortable seating facilities, friendly staff, touch-screen washers and dryers, soap dispenser machines, free Wi-Fi, etc. are also helping the growth of the coin operated commercial laundry market in the country.

The availability of high quality equipment in coin operated laundry facilities ensures professional cleaning of delicate items without affecting or fading the colors of the clothes. These machines help deal with stubborn stains like ink and wine, which are difficult to remove at home.

Technological developments introduced by market players are opening new growth opportunities for coin operated commercial laundries in the US market. Major technology adoption includes the Internet of Things (IoT), software-driven management systems, and radio frequency identification.

Highlights of the US Coin-Operated Commercial Laundry Market Report

In terms of equipment, the front load segment achieved a revenue share of over 86.0% in 2022, led by increased consumer preference for these machines as they offer greater efficiency, cleaner clothes, less water usage and reduced drying time. Are.

In terms of product, the dryer segment is projected to register a CAGR of 2.3% from 2023 to 2030, aided by the ongoing advancements in drying technologies. These machines come with unique control options, user-friendly interfaces, on-screen timers, different language options, etc.

In terms of capacity, the 14 to 27 kg segment is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing acceptance of machines with this capacity in laundromats.

Company Profile

AAdvantage Laundry System

AB Electrolux

Alliance Laundry Systems LLC

B&C Technologies

Champion Cleaner

Cintas Corporation

Clean Designs Inc.

Coin & Business Equipment Company

Dexter Laundry

Domus

ecolab

ed brown distributors

Fagor Professional

LG Electronics

Laundrylux Inc.

maytag

Northwest Laundry Supply, Inc.

Pierce Commercial Laundry Distributors

commercial laundry solutions

Tolan

Unifirst Corporation

Vascomat

Whirlpool Corporation

Wholesale Commercial Laundry SE

Yamamoto

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 90 forecast period 2022 – 2030 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $1362.8 million Estimated market value by 2030 (USD). $1585.3 million compound annual growth rate 1.9% Area covered United States of america

Main topics covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. market snapshot

2.2. segment snapshot

2.3. competitive landscape

Chapter 3. Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. market dynamics

3.3.1. market driver analysis

3.3.2. market restraint analysis

3.4. Industry Challenges

3.5. industry opportunities

3.6. Coin-Operated and Vended Laundry Equipment Market: Technology Overview

3.7. US Coin-Operated Commercial Laundry Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.8. Industry Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. US Coin-Operated Commercial Laundry Market: Instrument Estimates and Trend Analysis

4.1. Equipment Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2022 and 2030

4.2. US Coin-Operated Commercial Laundry Market Estimates and Forecast, by Equipment (USD Million)

4.2.1. top load

4.2.2. front load

Chapter 5. US Coin-Operated Commercial Laundry Market: Product Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2022 and 2030

5.2. US Coin-Operated Commercial Laundry Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product (USD Million)

5.2.1. washer

5.2.2. dryer

5.2.3. Other

Chapter 6. US Coin-Operated Commercial Laundry Market: Capacity Estimates and Trend Analysis

6.1. Capacity Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2022 and 2030

6.2. US Coin-Operated Commercial Laundry Market Estimates and Forecast, by Capacity (USD Million)

6.2.1. 6 to 14 kg

6.2.2. 14 to 27 kg

6.2.3. above 27 kg

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape (Equipment Suppliers)

7.1 Major participants

7.2 Recent Developments and Impact by Key Market Players

7.3 Company Classification

7.4 Participant Observation

7.5 Financial Performance

7.6 Product Benchmarking

7.7 Company Heat Map Analysis

7.8 Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

7.9 Strategy Mapping

7.9.1 Extension

7.9.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

7.9.3 Collaboration

7.9.4 New product launches

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape (Laundry Service Providers, Laundry Equipment Distributors)

8.1 Major participants

8.2 Recent Developments and Impact by Key Market Players

8.3 Company Classification

8.4 Participant Observation

8.5 Financial Performance

8.6 Product Benchmarking

8.7 Company Heat Map Analysis

8.8 Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

8.9 Strategy Mapping

8.9.1 Extension

8.9.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

8.9.3 Collaboration

8.9.4 New product launches

For more information on this report visit here

About ResearchandMarkets.com

ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

US Coin Operated Commercial Laundry Market

Source: www.globenewswire.com