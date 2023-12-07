Dublin, December 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “United States Cosmetic Chemicals Market Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2028” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The United States Cosmetic Chemicals Market was valued at US$17.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to experience strong growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 4.7% until 2028.

The market is expected to witness significant expansion due to several factors, including rising demand for personal care products, product innovation and technological advancements, rising health and wellness awareness, rising disposable income and urbanization, and increasing domestic demand for functional cosmetic products. . As anti-aging and UV absorbing cosmetics. According to data from Zippia, people in the United States spend approximately US$89.7 billion on beauty products annually.

The cosmetic chemicals market of the United States plays an important role in formulating cosmetic and personal care products. Cosmetic chemicals are essential ingredients used in the manufacturing of a variety of products including skin care products, hair care products, fragrances and makeup. They serve many purposes, such as providing texture, enhancing performance, preserving shelf life, and providing specific benefits such as moisturization, UV protection, or anti-aging properties.

Cosmetic chemicals are essential for formulating various cosmetic products, and their precise proportions and combinations are used to achieve the desired texture, consistency and functionality. For example, emulsifiers are used to stabilize the mixture of oil and water in creams and lotions, while surfactants provide foaming and cleansing properties in shampoos and body washes.

Key Market Drivers:

The growing demand for personal care products is driven by evolving beauty trends, changing consumer preferences and focus on personal beauty and appearance.

Growing domestic demand for functional cosmetic products that provide specific benefits beyond aesthetics.

Technological innovations in the cosmetic industry, such as encapsulation technology and nanotechnology, are increasing the demand for specialty cosmetic chemicals.

The increasing interest in anti-aging and skin care products is contributing to the growth of the cosmetic chemicals market.

A shift toward products that offer holistic benefits, such as natural ingredients and eco-friendly formulations.

Major Market Challenges:

Disruptions in the supply chain, which could lead to production delays and shortages.

Increasing costs for research and development, especially with the integration of advanced technologies.

Ensuring compliance with regulatory standards becomes more challenging when supply chain disruptions impact component sourcing or manufacturing processes.

Key Market Trends:

Customization and personalization of cosmetic products to meet individual consumer needs and preferences.

Globalization and e-commerce, which facilitate efficient movement of cosmetic chemicals and direct engagement with consumers.

Skin care is dominating the market due to increasing consumer awareness and demand for effective skin care products.

The Midwest region is the leader in the United States cosmetic chemicals market, known for its manufacturing and industrial base.

Major Market Players

BASF Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Stephen Company

AkzoNobel Surface Chemistry LLC

Croda, Inc.

Clariant Corporation

Solvay USA, Inc.

Evonik Corporation

Ashland, Inc.

Wacker Chemicals Corporation

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 80 forecast period 2022 – 2028 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $5.63 billion Estimated market value by 2028 (USD). $7.91 billion compound annual growth rate 5.7% Area covered United States of america

Scope of Report:

United States Cosmetic Chemicals Market, By Type:

Emollients and moisturizers

Surfactants

special additive

thickening agents

Other

United States Cosmetic Chemicals Market, by Application:

Care of skin

hair care

color cosmetics

Toiletries

oral care

care of nails

Other

United States Cosmetic Chemicals Market, by Region:

North east

middle West

South

West

