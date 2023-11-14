Chris Caldwell, CEO of United Renewables, talks with Professor Rupert Merson on the strategies and mindset needed for sustainable business innovation.

Douglas, Isle of Man, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of the Conversations on Climate podcast series, Chris Caldwell, CEO of United Renewables, recently hosted an enlightening session with Professor Rupert Merson of London Business School . This episode takes an in-depth look at sustainable business practices and their evolving role in today’s economy. A renowned expert in business strategy and entrepreneurship, Professor Merson highlights how environmental responsibility is increasingly becoming a cornerstone of long-term business success, moving beyond the traditional view of being at odds with profitability.

During the discussion, Professor Merson explored the important role of technology in achieving sustainability, addressing the challenges and opportunities presented to businesses. He stressed the importance of a long-term strategic vision that involves all stakeholders from employees to customers to develop a culture that prioritizes sustainability.

A notable aspect of the conversation was Professor Merson’s insights on the entrepreneurial mindset towards sustainability. He said, “These are people who are connected the other way. They’re more concerned about the future than the past. They don’t care nearly as much about last year’s failure; they’re about next year’s success.” are more concerned and the risks associated with it.” He said this forward-looking approach is important in taking risks for future success.

Professor Merson also highlighted the important role of family businesses in environmental management. He pointed to their unique generational perspective and the importance of considering long-term impacts on future generations.

Drawing an interesting parallel, Professor Merson compared the challenges of corporate transformation to the current climate crisis, and stressed the need for immediate action and long-term strategic thinking in both contexts. He concluded with a compelling thought on the importance of planning, “Just because your plan is wrong doesn’t mean it’s a waste of time to plan…Planning is a way to get your head up and think about it.” The future is a task.”

This session with Professor Merson, available on United Renewables’ website, is a wealth of insights for business leaders and entrepreneurs at the intersection of business and sustainability, providing practical guidance to navigate these important areas.

About United Renewables:

United Renewables, at the forefront of the renewable energy sector, is dedicated to providing a diverse range of green energy solutions including solar, wind, hydro and bioenergy. Our commitment lies in fostering a sustainable future, reducing the global carbon footprint and empowering communities through innovation and environmental stewardship. As a leading provider, we actively engage in the climate dialogue, partnering with industry pioneers and academic experts to shape a resilient and clean world for all.

About Professor Rupert Merson:

Rupert Merson, Assistant Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship, is a renowned expert in the field of owner-managed, entrepreneurial and family businesses, focusing on their growth challenges. His expertise spans across a range of areas including business building, governance, strategy, ownership issues, remuneration, succession planning, turnaround strategies and organizational development.

For more information and access to this extraordinary episode, visit the Conversations on Climate podcast on YouTube or Podbean.

About the Conversation on Climate Podcast:

United Renewables’ “Conversations on Climate” podcast, now beginning its second season, is a beacon for those seeking knowledge and actionable insights on climate change. Combining the wisdom of academia with the practicality of industry, the podcast creates a narrative that is both compelling and educational. From the strategic intricacies of game theory to pioneering advances in algae-powered innovations, the show is a testament to the multifaceted approach needed to solve global challenges.

Season 2, a symphony of thought leadership, provides professionals with a roadmap to tackle the climate puzzle. The series is the brainchild of Chris Caldwell, CEO of United Renewables, who finds his collaborative spirit with London Business School’s dynamic Alumni Energy Club.

For anyone interested in finding their way through the climate puzzle, this podcast is waiting for your ears. Stay up to date on the latest episodes by activating your notifications on The Conversation on the Climate Channel.

For more information and access to this extraordinary episode, visit the Conversations on Climate podcast on YouTube or the Podbean platform.

Conversations on Climate is a joint production of United Renewables and the London Business School Alumni Energy Club.

The Conversation on Climate brings together world-leading thinkers from business and academia to share their expertise on the topic of climate change. Guests have included Sir Andrew Liccierman, Julio Dal Paz, Professor Jean-Pierre Benoit it Professor Ioannou, Tara Schmidt, Professor Dan Cable, Professor Zoe Chance, Professor Linda Grattan, Tom Gosling, Eduardo Famini Silva, Dr. Linda Yueh, Yariv Cohen, François Ortalo-Magnan I Professor Randall Peterson, Matt Vining, Abel Martins Alexander, Dr. Marcel Olbert and Professor Jane Stout.

All previous episodes can be found here. Related articles can be found here.

