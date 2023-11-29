United Nations Program for the Economies of Central Asia: Transforming Central Asia into a Connectivity Hub

Central Asian countries united last week to highlight cooperative development, stability and regional integration as part of their continued economic expansion.

Speaking at the Governing Council meeting of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov called for the Trans-Caspian International Cooperation to revive and expand economic ties between member states. Emphasis was placed on the potential of the transport corridor (Middle Corridor). business cooperation.

Established on 26 March 1998, current members of the SPECA program include Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The overall mission of the Forum is to support countries in their efforts for development, cooperation and integration in the economies of Europe and Asia through a number of United Nations-supported initiatives and policies.

At the 2023 SPECA Economic Forum, participating countries reviewed national and regional plans and strategies for sustainable trade facilitation and development and strengthened cooperation among trade diplomats to be launched over the next two to three years.

Connectivity is key

The 18th meeting of the SPECA Governing Council was held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan and focused on the theme “Transforming the SPECA region into a connectivity hub with global outreach”.

For the first time in the organization’s history, the SPECA summit was held at the head-of-state level, with the Prime Ministers of Georgia and Hungary and the Secretary-General of Gulf Cooperation joining the discussions in Baku as guests of honor.

Participating members discussed the growing importance of connectivity in the face of new challenges in the Middle Corridor between Europe and China, highlighting the potential of digital transformation to make economies green, circular and inclusive.

In landlocked countries, businesses pay more than double their coastal counterparts to export their goods, leading to steep trade costs that reduce demand and hinder sustainable development.

To address this, SPECA hopes to digitalize the supply chain for more efficient Euro-Asian transport links in line with UN legal standards, such as the UN/COO for Multimodal Data Exchange to facilitate goods across borders. CEFAT standard.

Sustainable energy at the forefront

The Working Group supports cross-border and regional cooperation for the implementation of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda in Central Asia to advance green and sustainable trade.

Central Asia has vast untapped potential in the regional energy system, with SPECA participating states working to diversify energy transit routes and sources to global markets.

Infrastructure is also important for large-scale energy production, with Azerbaijan and other participating states developing their capacity and enhancing regional energy connectivity to improve system resilience.

An integrated and interconnected energy infrastructure, encompassing electricity and gas grids and enabling the transport and trade of low-carbon and green hydrogen, can help create a more reliable, affordable and sustainable energy supply.

It also allows for deeper decarbonization and increased integration of scaled renewable energy, which will create new jobs, improve gender equality and work towards sustainable growth of the economy.

building on previous success

Experts from member countries came to Baku for a meaningful exchange of ideas through panel discussions, formulating new ideas and initiatives related to trade, transport, digitalization and energy in the SPECA sector.

The resulting findings will guide Member States on how to transform the SPECA region into a well-connected and sustainable hub for trade and transport with global outreach in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The final session of the Forum included insights from academic and research institutions, who discussed a long-term strategic vision aimed at harnessing international integration for the next 25 years.

This year’s event builds on 25 years of progress, which has driven impressive integration within the region and established the SPECA region as a connectivity hub at the geographical center of the Eurasian landmass.

In 2019, the SPECA Economic Forum released the Ashgabat Initiative on enhancing connectivity using UN norms, standards and instruments while strengthening connectivity in the SPECA region.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Forum produced the Tashkent Statement on Sustainable Transport, Trade and Connectivity in the SPECA Region for a Green, Circular and Inclusive Recovery Post-Pandemic.

In the declaration, members reaffirmed their intention to cooperate on building a green, circular and inclusive economy in the region, with a particular focus on trade, transport and connectivity, as the region recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the SPECA summit, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev described how collaborative efforts have strengthened financial stability over the past few years.

“At the time of SPECA’s founding, Member States were taking their first steps as independent countries. We were facing many problems and challenges.”

“Over the past 25 years, we have overcome major challenges, strengthened our state sovereignty, become valued members of the international community and achieved rapid economic growth. Another factor uniting our countries is political stability.”

Daniyar Amangeldiev, Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Economy and Commerce, echoed these sentiments and spoke about the region’s potential moving forward.

He said, “We are geopolitically uniquely positioned that offers tremendous potential for expansion of transit routes, trade and economic growth. Central Asia holds an important place in today’s world.”

“This area is more than the intersection of commerce lines; It is a site where interests of different countries and regions meet.

