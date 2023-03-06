Dublin, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “United Kingdom Tire Market, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The United Kingdom Tire Market is valued at US$3.06 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow strongly with a CAGR of 3.19% over the forecast period.

The United Kingdom tire market has experienced significant growth in recent years. This growth has been fueled by several factors, including increasing ownership of vehicles and the rise of e-commerce platforms dedicated to tire sales. The convenience and accessibility of online shopping has played a key role in driving this growth, allowing customers to easily browse a wide range of products and benefit from the strong brand recognition of international players in the market.

Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the tire industry has demonstrated remarkable resilience. The essential nature of its products and the continued demand for safe and reliable transportation have contributed to its ability to withstand the impact of the pandemic. This resilience is a testament to the importance of the tire industry in facilitating the movement of people and goods even in times of crisis.

Looking ahead, the future of the UK tire market is set to be shaped by advances in tire technology. The trend for energy-efficient and smart tires is expected to grow as consumers increasingly prioritize sustainability and connectivity in their purchasing decisions. These innovative tire technologies will not only contribute to a greener and more connected future but will also enhance the overall performance and safety of vehicles on the road.

As consumer preferences continue to evolve, the UK tire market landscape will undoubtedly undergo further changes. Manufacturers and retailers need to stay ahead of these trends to meet changing customer demands. This emerging market presents an opportunity to develop innovative solutions that meet the specific needs of UK consumers, such as all-season tires adapted to the country’s unique weather conditions.

In short, the United Kingdom tire market has experienced significant growth due to various factors including the rise of e-commerce and the penetration of online shopping. The tire industry’s resilience in the face of challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic highlights its vital role in facilitating transportation. As tire technology advances and consumer preferences evolve, the future of the UK tire market will be shaped by innovation and improved performance.

Increase in demand for eco-friendly tires

One of the most prominent trends in the UK tire market is the increasing demand for eco-friendly or green tyres. This change is primarily driven by environmental awareness and concerns over carbon emissions. Consumers are now more conscious of their carbon footprint and are actively looking for tires that are designed to reduce fuel consumption and minimize environmental impact.

The growing popularity of all-season tires

Another trend shaping the UK tire market is the increasing preference for all-season tires over traditional summer and winter tyres. This change in consumer behavior is driven by convenience and cost-effectiveness. All-season tires provide a versatile solution that can perform adequately in a variety of weather conditions, eliminating the need for seasonal tire changes.

Digital transformation and e-commerce

The digital transformation of the tire industry is another important trend in the UK market. With the proliferation of e-commerce platforms, consumers are increasingly turning to online channels to research, compare, and purchase tires. The convenience of online shopping as well as access to a wide range of tire brands and models has made e-commerce the preferred choice for many consumers.

Impact of Electric Vehicles (EV) on Tire Demand

The adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) continues to increase in the United Kingdom, and this change is having a significant impact on the tire market. EVs have different performance characteristics compared to vehicles with conventional internal combustion engines, which has led to changes in tire requirements.

Challenges posed by tire recycling and sustainability

Sustainability concerns are impacting the UK tire market, not only in the production of eco-friendly tyres, but also in addressing the issue of tire disposal and recycling. Used tires pose environmental challenges if they are not properly disposed of, as they can become breeding grounds for diseases and contribute to landfill waste. Tire recycling initiatives and regulations have gained prominence in recent years, with government and industry stakeholders working to find sustainable solutions.

Supply Chain Disruptions and Resilience

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains, and the UK tire market was no exception to the disruptions. Supply chain disruptions, including factory closures and transportation delays, led to shortages and delays in tire availability. This forced consumers to adapt to changing market conditions and sometimes choose alternative tire options.

segmental insight

Vehicle Type Information:

United Kingdom Tire Market: Segmented on the basis of vehicle type including passenger cars, commercial vehicles and two-wheelers.

Passenger car segment: Dominates the market due to high number of private vehicles and demand for maintenance, tire replacement and upgrades.

Commercial vehicle segment: Expected to see significant growth due to increasing demand for logistics and transportation services, especially in e-commerce.

Two-Wheeler Segment: This is likely to grow due to the popularity of motorcycles and scooters as affordable urban transportation.

Insights into Tire Manufacturing Types:

United Kingdom tire market: mainly includes radial and bias construction types.

Radial tyres: Dominate the market due to their long life span, fuel efficiency, better traction and flexible sidewalls.

Bias Tires: Less common but preferred in heavy-duty applications for durability, strength and load-carrying capacity.

Advances in tire technology and materials contribute to the diversification of tire options.

Regional Insights:

United Kingdom Tire Market: Experiencing significant growth due to increase in vehicle ownership and improved road infrastructure.

The expansion of online retail platforms plays an important role, providing consumers with more tire choices.

Challenges include fluctuations in raw material prices affecting production costs and stringent environmental regulations, pushing the industry to develop eco-friendly tire solutions.

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 81 forecast period 2022 – 2028 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $3.06 billion Estimated market value by 2028 (USD). $3.76 billion compound annual growth rate 3.1% Area covered United Kingdom

competitive landscape

Company Profile: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United Kingdom tire market.

bridgestone corporation

Continental AG

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

michelin group

Pirelli and CSPA

Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

Kumho Tire Company Inc.

Scope of Report:

United Kingdom Tire Market, by Vehicle Type:

passenger cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV)

Off-the-Road Vehicles (OTR)

two wheelers

three wheeler

United Kingdom Tire Market, by Tire Manufacturing Type:

United Kingdom Tire Market, Category by Demand:

United Kingdom Tire Market, by Region:

England

scotland

wales

northern ireland

