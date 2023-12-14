Unite here Local 11: Strike deadline this weekend for Advent International-owned Aimbridge Hospitality hotels in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, December 13, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pressure is mounting against Aimbridge Hospitality and its private equity owner Advent International over escalating labor disputes at Southern California hotels as Unite Here Local 11, the union of hospitality workers in Southern California, has announced That Aimbridge Hospitality will face challenges. The strike is scheduled for this coming Saturday to join its counterpart hotels in resolving labor disputes that have disrupted the Southern California hospitality industry since July.

Employees at the Aimbridge-run Sheraton Park Anaheim went on strike again today as the company failed to agree on a new collective bargaining agreement. Ten hotels in Southern California have finalized agreements that will provide workers with livable wages, affordable benefits and adequate staffing, including four Hilton-operated properties that reached an agreement last weekend.

On October 23, 2023, the Los Angeles Times published an in-depth article reporting that several major Los Angeles hotels had brought in non-domesticated refugees from Venezuela and Colombia to replace their staff during recent strikes . The article reported that the Los Angeles District Attorney was concerned about “potential wage theft and child labor law violations.”

At least two hotels that have brought in homeless migrants, the Holiday Inn LAX and the Pasadena Hilton, are operated by Aimbridge Hospitality.

The Los Angeles Times reported that “One migrant worker, a 17-year-old Belmont High School student, who requested anonymity, said he skipped two days of school to clean rooms at the Holiday Inn LAX.” The article said: “She and her mother, who had secured work as housekeepers at the Holiday Inn, received payments through the banking app Zelle from an agency called Arya Staffing Services Inc. Aimbridge Hospitality responded to questions about this. Did not answer whether the staffing agencies he used obtained proper permits to employ minors.”

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and the California Labor Commissioner have launched an investigation into possible labor abuses involving non-domesticated refugees in Los Angeles hotels. The $463 billion California Public Employees Retirement System, which has invested $2.9 billion in Advent, is in the process of engaging with the firm regarding Aimbridge Hospitality issues.

Unite Here Local 11 is a labor union that represents more than 32,000 hospitality workers in Southern California and Arizona who work in hotels, restaurants, universities, convention centers and airports.

