Unit Corporation declares quarterly and special cash dividend

Tulsa, Okla., December 08, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unit Corporation (OTCQX: UNTC) (the Company) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the following cash dividend:

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.50 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2023 will be paid on December 27, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 18, 2023;

A special cash dividend of $15.00 per share of Common Stock to be paid on December 27, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 18, 2023; And

A conditional special cash dividend of $5.00 per share of Common Stock will be paid on December 27, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 18, 2023 (Conditional Dividend).

The conditional dividend will be payable only if the Company closes on or before the record date the previously disclosed sale of certain of its oil and gas properties located in the Texas Panhandle. If the sale is not closed on or before the record date, the conditional dividend will not be payable, and the Company will have no obligation to pay such dividend.

Phil Froehlich, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We are pleased that our capital discipline combined with our efforts to reduce the Company’s expenses has allowed us to return value to our shareholders through these dividends.”

The declaration and payment of any future dividend, whether fixed, special or variable, will remain at the sole discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company and will depend on the Company’s financial position, results of operations, cash flows, capital requirements, business conditions. , future expectations, the requirements of applicable law, and other factors that the Company’s board of directors deems relevant when considering any potential dividend declaration.

About Unit Corporation

Unit Corporation is a Tulsa-based, publicly held energy company engaged through its subsidiaries in oil and gas production and contract drilling. For more information about Unit Corporation, visit its website at http://www.unitcorp.com.

forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from these statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in oil and natural gas prices, changes in the Company’s reserve estimates or their value, the level of activity in the oil and natural gas industry and other risk factors. Are. As described in the company’s publicly available OTC and SEC reports. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

