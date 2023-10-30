October 30, 2023
Uniswap (UNI) Price Rally Coming as Selling Pressure Exits: Data


A rare UNI transfer by the Uniswap Foundation put significant pressure on the token last week. But the data shows that “the selling pressure has dissipated.”

Prominent on-chain analyst Ali Martinez believes that UNI may be on the verge of a breakout.

Is UNI gearing up for a breakout?

with citing a reference in the block According to the data, Martinez said that more than 87% of UNI holders are in an “out of the money” position, meaning they have still not realized profits. This essentially suggests that Uniswap’s native token is preparing for a breakout.

“With 87.56% of $UNI holders in “out of the money” status, Uniswap is preparing for a breakout! UNI investors are in disbelief; “Selling pressure has dissipated, and an important support level has been formed around $4.”

The analyst further pointed to an increase in the number of large UNI transactions, indicating increased interest from institutional players and UNI whales at current price levels.

Such a trend suggests that these market participants may be “investing or positioning themselves” before the UNI breakout.

The analyst speculated that even though UNI has established a key support level at $4, there are still two important resistance hurdles that need to be overcome to signal a bullish breakout.

The first barrier is located at $4.23, with 7,000 addresses accumulating 14.24 million UNI, while the second is at $4.45, where 2,000 addresses control 10.28 million UNI.

Uniswap token transfer

Over the past six days, the Uniswap Foundation transferred a total of 9.8 million UNI, worth approximately $40.66 million. lookonchain revealed The team behind the development and expansion of the Uniswap protocol deposited 3.4 million UNI, worth approximately $14.1 million, to OKX.

The foundation deposited the remaining 3 million UNI (worth $12.45 million) and 3.4 million UNI (worth approximately $14.1 million) to Kraken and FalconX respectively during this period.

Movement of such a large stock of UNI had not taken place in the last two years. This inevitably raised concerns about a potential selloff. Despite the massive inflows across exchanges, there has been no significant decline in the price of UNI, registering a modest loss of 1.54% over the past seven days.

In fact, the price of the token still remains above $4.

Special Offer (Sponsored)
Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Is Bitcoin on Top Here? This metric would say otherwise

Is Bitcoin on Top Here? This metric would say otherwise

October 30, 2023
Krispy Kreme stock downgraded as analyst says weight-loss drugs could hurt donut sales

Krispy Kreme stock downgraded as analyst says weight-loss drugs could hurt donut sales

October 30, 2023

You may have missed

Is Bitcoin on Top Here? This metric would say otherwise

Is Bitcoin on Top Here? This metric would say otherwise

October 30, 2023
Krispy Kreme stock downgraded as analyst says weight-loss drugs could hurt donut sales

Krispy Kreme stock downgraded as analyst says weight-loss drugs could hurt donut sales

October 30, 2023
Say hello to K-pop star Mark Tuan’s chatty AI twin, ‘Digital Mark’

Say hello to K-pop star Mark Tuan’s chatty AI twin, ‘Digital Mark’

October 30, 2023
Wall Street closed sharply higher on earnings momentum; The Fed took notice

Wall Street closed sharply higher on earnings momentum; The Fed took notice

October 30, 2023
Protagonist Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Daniel Swisher to its Board of Directors

Protagonist Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Daniel Swisher to its Board of Directors

October 30, 2023
12 most important holidays in America

12 most important holidays in America

October 30, 2023