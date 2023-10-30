Uniswap (UNI) Price Rally Coming as Selling Pressure Exits: Data

A rare UNI transfer by the Uniswap Foundation put significant pressure on the token last week. But the data shows that “the selling pressure has dissipated.”

Prominent on-chain analyst Ali Martinez believes that UNI may be on the verge of a breakout.

Is UNI gearing up for a breakout?

with citing a reference in the block According to the data, Martinez said that more than 87% of UNI holders are in an “out of the money” position, meaning they have still not realized profits. This essentially suggests that Uniswap’s native token is preparing for a breakout.

“With 87.56% of $UNI holders in “out of the money” status, Uniswap is preparing for a breakout! UNI investors are in disbelief; “Selling pressure has dissipated, and an important support level has been formed around $4.”

The analyst further pointed to an increase in the number of large UNI transactions, indicating increased interest from institutional players and UNI whales at current price levels.

Such a trend suggests that these market participants may be “investing or positioning themselves” before the UNI breakout.

The analyst speculated that even though UNI has established a key support level at $4, there are still two important resistance hurdles that need to be overcome to signal a bullish breakout.

The first barrier is located at $4.23, with 7,000 addresses accumulating 14.24 million UNI, while the second is at $4.45, where 2,000 addresses control 10.28 million UNI.

Uniswap token transfer

Over the past six days, the Uniswap Foundation transferred a total of 9.8 million UNI, worth approximately $40.66 million. lookonchain revealed The team behind the development and expansion of the Uniswap protocol deposited 3.4 million UNI, worth approximately $14.1 million, to OKX.

The foundation deposited the remaining 3 million UNI (worth $12.45 million) and 3.4 million UNI (worth approximately $14.1 million) to Kraken and FalconX respectively during this period.

Movement of such a large stock of UNI had not taken place in the last two years. This inevitably raised concerns about a potential selloff. Despite the massive inflows across exchanges, there has been no significant decline in the price of UNI, registering a modest loss of 1.54% over the past seven days.

In fact, the price of the token still remains above $4.

source: cryptopotato.com