The spotlight has recently turned towards Uniswap Foundation following a notable change in its holding patterns. The Uniswap Foundation, which supports the development and expansion of the Uniswap (UNI) protocol, made headlines for the sale of the platform’s native token.

Uniswap’s UNI token has maintained its position as a leading digital asset in decentralized finance (DeFi). Nevertheless, the recently reported sale by the foundation responsible for its dissemination raises questions about its long-term strategy and implications for the broader UNI ecosystem.

$43M Uniswap Token Sale Attracts Attention

Recent data shows that the Uniswap Foundation transferred approximately $43.3 million worth of UNI tokens within three days. This activity becomes even more interesting when considering that substantial movement of UNI tokens out of the foundation’s wallet has been rare over the past two years, according to Etherscan data.

In a disclosure by renowned on-chain analytics platform Lukechain, the foundation reportedly transferred 6.8 million UNI tokens (worth $29.16 million) to a new digital wallet.

A portion of these tokens also reached FalconX, a recognized digital asset trading platform. Adding another layer to this saga, LookOnChain revealed that three million UNI tokens, translating to $13 million, were sold through a Kraken exchange deposit address affiliated with automated market maker Wintermute.

According to LookOnChain, the timing of this sale coincides with a period of significant gains for the UNI token.

Additional information about the Foundation’s symbolic activities

PeckShieldAlert, a renowned market risk assessment entity, also highlighted that the Uniswap Foundation has transferred approximately ten million UNI tokens to four different addresses.

With the cumulative value valued at approximately $43.3 million, according to PeckShieldAlert, the revelations raise further questions about the foundation’s motives behind these token sales.

Highlighting the flow of tokens into the foundation’s wallet, data from Etherscan documented the receipt of 10,685,984 UNI from a wallet labeled “Uniswap v2: UNI Timeblock” on October 20.

Meanwhile, despite the Uniswap Foundation selloff, the UNI token has remained in the green with a 7.5% increase over the past week. This bullishness appears to be due to the current global crypto uptrend sentiment, especially with Bitcoin rising by over 20% in the last 7 days.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

source: www.newsbtc.com