Uniswap and Aave lead surge in DeFi tokens after Bitcoin tops $35K

Last night Bitcoin was closing at $36,000 per coin – the first time it has been this high in almost 18 months.

The largest cryptocurrency by market cap has fallen to $34,949 after touching $35,878 at around 10 pm ET last night, according to CoinGecko. And it continues to climb rapidly: the asset is up more than 2% in the last 24 hours.

But Bitcoin isn’t the star of the show today – DeFi (decentralized finance) tokens are.

DeFi refers to non-custodial tools on blockchain networks that allow buying, selling, lending, and borrowing of crypto assets without third-party intermediaries. Uniswap, a decentralized crypto trading platform, is a central part of the DeFi ecosystem on Ethereum.

Uniswap’s native token, UNI, is one of the leaders in rising digital assets today. The governance token is up 12% in the last 24 hours, priced at $4.54.

And Aave (AAVE), the token behind the decentralized lending protocol, is also on the rise: it’s up more than 12% in the past day and is trading at $92.00.

Meanwhile, the broader DeFi ecosystem has seen substantial growth over the past few days. According to DeFi Llama, the total value locked across all chains tracked by the site has increased by nearly $1 billion since Tuesday and is up 1.5% from the previous day.

Sometimes big jumps in TVL, or the sum of all assets staked, lent, and deposited into a chain, are caused by changes in the price of Ethereum. But according to CoinGecko, at the time of writing, ETH is up 0.4% and trading at $1,792.76.

Gaming and metaverse tokens are also performing well. Decentraland (MANA) is up by more than 12% in the last 24 hours and is priced at $0.32. It is one of the biggest gainers among all the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap as of Thursday morning.

Crypto markets have received a boost recently – with Bitcoin largely leading the way. This is because there is a huge amount of hype surrounding the possible approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF.

Investors have been waiting the best part of a decade for a product that will give them exposure to Bitcoin in the same secure way they can get exposure to precious metals like gold.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission was reluctant to approve a Bitcoin ETF. But now, according to analysts such as Bloomberg Intelligence and JPMorgan, one could be approved as early as next year.

Source: decrypt.co