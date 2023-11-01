Unique Fair Pricing Model Keeps XRP Value Higher Than Bitcoin, Here’s How Much

New research from financial analysts at Valhill Capital shows that XRP is worth much less than it should be. Analysts have developed pricing models that place the value of XRP much higher than its current price of $0.5853, possibly even higher than Bitcoin.

According to a research paper from Valhill Capital, which evaluated six different pricing models, the price of XRP should not fall below one dollar but between $9.81 and $513,000.

Researching the Fair Value of XRP

It has been well established that the price of XRP has been largely held back over the past few years due to the ongoing lawsuit between Ripple Labs, the company that created the cryptocurrency, and the SEC. This legal uncertainty made many crypto exchanges and investors hesitant to buy and trade XRP, causing the cryptocurrency to lag during the 2021 crypto market boom.

Unlike most cryptocurrencies, which aim to replace the traditional method of banking, XRP was designed by Ripple to help banks move money faster and cheaper than existing methods. Using this transaction function of XRP and its use as a store of value, Valhill Capital created six different valuation models to determine the fair market value of XRP.

The first model, called the Pipeline Flow Model, considers XRP’s function as a mode of transaction as well as a store of value, in this case its fair value of $3,541. Another model, called the Athey and Michnik model, also used the function of transaction and store of value to place the current fair price of XRP at $4,813.

The next two models focused on the transaction function alone. These models, called the 99-Year Golden Eagle Model and the Discounted Cash Flow Model, determined the fair market value of XRP to be $13,368 and $18,036, respectively.

Using XRP’s function as a store of value, the final two models, called the Collateralization Model and the Quantum Liquidity Model, determined the current fair market price of and placed at $513,518.

Current State of XRP Price

XRP trading has since resumed on US-based crypto exchanges, as the cryptocurrency has not been deemed a security by a federal judge. Despite its challenges with the SEC since 2020, the cryptocurrency has become the 5th largest in terms of market cap.

Some of the fair market prices of XRP set by Valhill Capital may seem extraordinary, but some of them resonate with current predictions and sentiments in the XRP community. On-chain data has shown that whale and shark investors have increased their stakes over the past few days. On the other hand, Ripple’s latest periodic release of 1 billion XRP tokens from escrow could potentially ease this ongoing buying pressure.

At the time of writing, XRP price is trading at $0.6006, up 8.94% on the 7-day time frame.

