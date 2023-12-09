Unions will intensify opposition to new law on strikes

The government’s controversial new law mandating minimum levels of service during strikes will be attacked at a special conference on Saturday attended by leaders of the country’s biggest trade unions.

The TUC has called its first special national conference in more than 40 years as it steps up protests against new rules announced by ministers following an 18-month strike by hundreds of thousands of workers over pay and conditions.

Metro mayors and council leaders across Britain have warned that the new law will make it harder to resolve disputes and lead to more frequent and longer strikes, the TUC announced.

The mayors of London, Greater Manchester, Liverpool, West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Bristol and North of Tyne and the council leaders of Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield united to issue a “tart” Has happened. Statement” on minimum service levels, the TUC said.

Town and city leaders are said to have pledged to “work with trade unions and employers to explore every possible option to prevent any possibility of work notices being issued in our areas”.

Paul Novak, general secretary of the TUC, said: “This statement from mayors and council leaders across the UK is the latest in a long line of sharp criticism for minimum service levels.

“Employers, politicians and civil society organizations have all condemned this law. It’s no surprise that so many people are protesting these new laws. They are a deliberate attempt to restrict the right to strike – a fundamental British freedom.”

He said Saturday’s conference would send a strong message to ministers and employers that unions believe the new law is impractical, unnecessary and illegal.

“We will decide what we will do to protest against this law and ensure it is never used to undermine any strike,” he told the PA news agency.

“We will not rest until the law is repealed and we are committed to exploring every avenue of non-compliance.”

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT), will tell the conference: “The wave of mass strikes in which our union and others played a leading role is still continuing in various sectors and there are smaller, regional industrial disputes throughout the country. I am still in progress.

“Although the inflation rate is not rising as fast as before, there is still a real demand among working people for pay justice in the workplace and the struggle for decent terms and conditions continues.

“In the run-up to Christmas, when many unions still have strike orders in place, including our union on London Underground, Government ministers are stepping up their rhetoric that they will not allow strike action to disrupt Christmas. will not give.

“Importantly, the government has left the issue of work notices to the discretion of employers and it is currently only applicable to other groups of workers considered “key” such as train operators, ambulance workers and Border Force staff, as ordered by the transport department. Will apply to.

“It is vital that unions come together to pressure the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and regional mayors to pledge never to issue work notices if industrial relations are at fault.

“Isolating Westminster politically would show that the Tory government intends to single-handedly enforce minimum service laws.”

Mr Lynch said the RMT would be writing to employers calling on them not to use so-called work notices to ensure minimum service levels, warning that the union would have to settle an industrial dispute with them if they fail to provide satisfactory guarantees. Have to think.

He added: “I am equally clear that the RMT will not willingly comply with this legislation and will, by whatever practical means, support other unions who wish to engage in acts of tactical non-compliance.”

Mark Serwotka, general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union, said: “This is one of the worst attacks on workers’ rights in living memory. ‘Rather than attacking our right to strike, ministers should focus on why people take strike action.’

Rail Minister Huw Merriman said: “Strikes cause stress and disruption to passengers and businesses and, while there is no solution to reducing the disruption caused by strikes, these rules deliver a manifesto promise and give employers Will enable us to reduce the impact of strikes.

“As a government, we have a duty to ensure that the public can access key services, and although it is important that workers retain their ability to strike, this does not prevent people from being able to go to work, access healthcare or education. Shouldn’t come at a price.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com