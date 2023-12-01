Unions are suing Wisconsin to end the state's ban on collective bargaining for most public employees — after Missouri's top court struck down a similar law.

Seven unions representing teachers and other public employees in Wisconsin filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to end the state’s nearly complete ban on collective bargaining for most public employees.

The 2011 law, known as Act 10, has faced numerous legal challenges over the past dozen years and was the signature legislative achievement of former Republican Governor Scott Walker, who used it to run for president. did.

The latest lawsuit is the first since the Wisconsin Supreme Court went under liberal control in August. But it was filed in a county circuit court — unlike other major cases, which have gone straight to the Supreme Court after its ideological reversal — and it is likely to take more than a year to reach a final decision.

The Act 10 law effectively ended collective bargaining for most public unions, allowing them to bargain only for base wage increases greater than inflation. It also did not allow automatic withdrawal of union dues, required annual recertification votes for unions, and forced public employees to pay more for health insurance and retirement benefits.

The implementation of this law in 2011 sparked massive protests that lasted for several weeks. This made Wisconsin the center of a national battle over union rights; brought Walker to the national stage; led to an unsuccessful recall campaign; and laid the groundwork for his unsuccessful 2016 presidential bid. The adoption of the law led to a dramatic decline in union membership across the state.

The lawsuit filed Thursday by teachers and other public workers alleges that Act 10’s exemption from bargaining restrictions for some police, firefighters and other public safety employees violates the equal protection guarantees of the Wisconsin Constitution. The complaint states that those exempt from sanctions supported Walker in the 2010 gubernatorial election, while those subject to sanctions did not.

A similar argument was made in a federal lawsuit alleging that Act 10 violated the equal protection guarantees in the U.S. Constitution. But a federal appeals court in 2013 said the state is free to draw a line between public safety and other unions, and ruled again the following year that the law was constitutional.

In 2014 the Wisconsin Supreme Court also ruled the law constitutional, dismissing a lawsuit brought by teachers and Milwaukee public workers. In that case, separate arguments were raised from the present case. And in 2019, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by two branches of the International Union of Operating Engineers, which argued that the law violates free speech and free association under the First Amendment.

Union attorney Jacob Karabel said in a written statement that Wisconsin courts should follow the lead of the Missouri Supreme Court, which in 2021 struck down a law similar to Act 10 based on similar arguments.

If the case reaches the Wisconsin Supreme Court, it’s unclear who will actually hear it.

Justice Janet Protasiewicz, whose victory this year tilted majority control of the court 4-3 in favor of liberals, said during the campaign that she believed Act 10 is unconstitutional. She also told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that she would consider recusing herself from any case challenging the law. Protasiewicz participated in protests against the legislation and signed a petition to recall Walker.

Conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn was Walker’s chief legal advisor and had a role in drafting the Act 10 legislation. But during his successful run for the court in 2015, Hagedorn promised not to recuse himself if a case challenging Act 10 came before the court.

If the latest lawsuit in Wisconsin is successful, all public sector workers who have lost their collective bargaining power would have it restored. They will be treated the same as police, fire and other public safety unions, which are exempt.

Wayne Rasmussen, who works for the Racine Unified School District, said, “The end of Act 10 would mean that we would again have real power over our retirement plans, health care and vacation time — the threats our union loses every year. Without it.” , said in a statement. Rasmussen is one of three individuals named in the lawsuit along with the unions. He is vice president of the Service Employees International Union of Wisconsin, which represents health care workers and others.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Walker accused “union bosses” of trying to seize power.

“Many federal and state courts have upheld Act 10,” he said. “It’s constitutional and it’s working.”

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said that repealing the law, which allows for-profit schools and local governments to raise money through higher employee contributions, would bankrupt those institutions.

Vos said, “This is another attempt by liberal special interest groups to undo the law to please their donors now that the court has changed hands.”

The administration of Democratic Governor Tony Evers was named as a defendant in the lawsuit because it is charged with enforcing the law. But Evers opposed Act 10 when he was the state’s Secretary of Education, and also signed the Walker recall petition.

Spokespeople for Evers and the state Justice Department, which is charged with defending the state in the lawsuit, did not respond to emails and text messages seeking comment.

