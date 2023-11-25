November 24 – Unions representing 86 workers at a northern Maine pulp mill say members have accepted a contract that raises wages and changes job classifications to address workers’ concerns about job security. This ends the nearly six-week strike.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 1490, along with Millwrights and Oilers and Steam and Water Plant Operators of Service Employees International Union Local 330-3 and Millwrights Local 1121, accepted Woodland Pulp’s latest proposal in Baileyville on Friday.

The temporary three-year contract calls for an 11.6% pay increase and gives journeyman maintenance workers the option to be placed in a specific job classification, meaning they will receive an immediate pay increase. Those who opt out will still receive raises, according to the unions.

The workers had said that management tried to change job classifications, putting them at risk of job security. For this reason the strike started on 14 October. He accused management of trying to replace millwright, pipefitter, machinist and auto mechanic positions with the general mechanic classification.

The agreement was a quick reversal a week after unions rejected the company’s latest proposal. Just days earlier, five picketers had been arrested for allegedly blocking a gate of the mill, although unions denied that claim.

Brendan Wolf, executive director of human resources and safety at the company, did not return a phone call Friday seeking comment on the unions’ statement.

Dan Loudermilk, business representative for the Machinists Union, said in an interview that the classification issue was a “major sticking point.” After several times rejecting the union’s proposal that laid-off employees could immediately move to a new level with a pay increase, the company finally accepted the union’s position, he said.

Loudermilk said the top-paid A1 mechanic, paid $32.86 an hour, will see his pay increase to $36.50 when he moves up to the A2 level.

Wolf previously said that changing job classifications would improve efficient and effective use of the workforce.

Other terms of the contract, according to the unions, are a 4% increase in normal wages in the first year and 3% in the second and third years; The end of a tiered leave system, which would allow all employees to take a fifth week of leave; an immediate “equity adjustment” of 30 cents to $1 an hour for employees in the bottom five water and steam plant classifications; and a $750 contract ratification bonus.

The mill, which employs about 300 people in total, is owned by Canada-based St. Croix Tissue Company, whose parent company, The International Grand Investment Corp., is a U.S.-based company that is owned by a Chinese investment firm.

Employees are ready to return to work Monday morning, Loudermilk said.

