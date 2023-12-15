SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — UnionPay International (“UPI” or the “Company”) recently partnered with Trip.com, the world’s leading online travel agency (OTA), to provide UnionPay cardholders with better Experience can be provided. A partnership that coincides with the gradual recovery of the cross-border tourism market.

The collaboration includes all major transaction currencies on Trip.com’s global sites accepting UnionPay online payments, including Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and Trip.com’s other key travel markets. Are.

Trip.com currently has operations in more than 200 countries and territories, including more than 1.2 million hotels offering guests a wide range of accommodation options. It also has a flight network of over 2 million individual routes connecting over 5,000 cities globally.

UPI serves the world’s largest cardholder base, with cards issued in 79 countries and territories. In line with customer travel trends and needs, UPI continues to connect the global travel industry with seamless payment services. Since 2023, UnionPay International’s airline and OTA traffic has grown by 81% and 153%, respectively. This latest collaboration expands online acceptance to more than 200 million UnionPay cardholders outside mainland Chinese. Additionally, within the Hong Kong market, local cardholders can enjoy enhanced convenience due to the integration of the Hong Kong version of the UnionPay app and enabling transactions in Hong Kong dollars.

This partnership with Trip.com will help serve the payment needs of UnionPay cardholders in key markets, and in the long term will enhance UPI’s international presence in the global OTA market, showcasing the expansion of UPI’s global payments network and international impact. Will strengthen. UnionPay Brand.

Wang Zhe, Head of Trip.com’s Overseas Finance Business, said: “Trip.com has always been committed to providing comprehensive, top-class travel services to its users. The partnership with UnionPay International is an extension of our mission to continuously innovate. and enhance the customer experience. We look forward to bringing more convenient and user-friendly travel-booking services and payment solutions to UnionPay cardholders around the world in the future.”

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International focuses on the international business of UnionPay, a global payments network serving the world’s largest cardholder base. Collaborating with over 2,500 partners globally, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 181 countries and territories, with issuance in 79 countries and territories. Outside Mainland China, UnionPay is accepted at over 38 million merchants and 1.76 million ATMs.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel services provider, available in 35 local currencies in 39 countries and territories in 24 languages. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network that includes more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from more than 510 airlines covering 3,400 airports in 220 countries and territories around the world. Trip.com’s world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service, as well as additional centers in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help ‘create the best travel experiences’ for millions of its customers around the world. To book your next trip, visit Trip.com.

