Unionized Indigo and Chapter workers facing uphill struggle: Union

Just years after several Indigo and Chapter stores unionized, one location is set to close because its union says the retailer has made things more difficult for workers.

Employees have been picketing outside the Chapter Store at Kennedy Commons in Scarborough, Ontario for several weekends after being told the location would be closing at the end of the month.

The store is one of four locations in Ontario that joined with the 1006A chapter of the United Food and Commercial Workers union between September 2020 and August 2021.

When the closing was announced in December, employees were told they could not transfer to other stores, even though it occurred when other stores had closed, said Victoria Popov, an employee and union steward. .

“We were told that none of us would be transferred and that we could apply for any open position like members of the public,” he said.

“People were very upset.”

Employees are being offered the legal minimum in terms of severance, Popov said. Some people have been with the company for more than two decades and are nearing retirement age.

“It just seems unfair to me,” he said.

In Ontario, employees qualify for severance pay if they work for an employer for five or more years, along with other criteria. Those who qualify are entitled to payments based on their regular weekly wage and the number of years employed.

Leslie Prince, organizing director for UFCW Local 1006A, said the union is asking IndiGo to increase employee benefits for workers as well as improve severance pay and offer relocation.

In an emailed statement in response to questions about the Scarborough closure and other unionized stores, Indigo spokeswoman Melissa Perry said the company respects employees’ rights to seek representation but prefers to communicate directly with workers.

“Where employees are represented, we strive to maintain constructive and open dialogue with the union. IndiGo always bargains with its unions in good faith and is committed to adhering to the terms of collective agreements,” she said.

The Scarborough store’s lease expires at the end of February. As part of a regular review of the company’s real estate portfolio and after lease negotiations, Indigo decided to close the stores due to poor financial performance, Perry said.

Prince said the Scarborough store isn’t the only unionized location facing difficulties.

The Indigo store at Square One in Mississauga, Ontario, has been bargaining since May, but the company has not responded meaningfully to workers’ core concerns, Prince said. He said that in December the union had voted on strike, for which 97 percent votes were cast in favor. Another store, in Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall, is set to open this year.

In May 2023, an application was filed with the Ontario Labor Relations Board to de-certify the Woodbridge, Ontario, chapter store. An employee vote was held later the same month, but the ballot box has been sealed, Prince said, as the union is accusing IndiGo of employer-led de-certification.

Outside Ontario, two stores joined the union in October 2020 – one in Montreal with a separate union, while a chapter store in Coquitlam, BC, joined the union with UFCW Local 247.

At the end of 2021, Coquitlam workers ratified their first contract after a challenging period of bargaining, said Charles Pratt, secretary treasurer of Local 247.

After this, Indigo started hiring, which significantly increased the number of employees at the store, he said. With a broader pool of workers, all employees, even the most senior, were getting far fewer hours.

Over time, Pratt said, workers who had fought for the union or voted for the union left for jobs with better hours, and support for the union declined as more new employees were brought in. In September 2022, the store went uncertified.

In IndiGo’s annual report for fiscal year 2023 ending April 1, the company said most of its nearly 5,000 employees are not covered by a collective bargaining agreement.

The report said that if a large number of employees unionized, it “could have an adverse impact on the operating or financial conditions” at unionized stores.

Indigo workers’ interest in UFCW has been growing since 2020, when the pandemic turned many retail and service workers into essential workers but also raised concerns about safety on the front lines, says UFCW Ontario regional director and coordinator Deborah D. Angelis said. For national strategic missions.

But it is difficult to arrange this in retail, he said.

According to Statistics Canada, in November 2023, just over 12 per cent of workers in the wholesale and retail trade sector were covered by a union, barely higher than the same month before the pandemic.

“Unions in Canada have been trying to break into the low-wage retail sector for decades without much success,” said Larry Savage, a labor professor at Brock University.

“They need to contend with high turnover, workers spread across multiple workplaces, and retail employers who are committed to doing everything possible to keep unions out.”

De Angelis said there are several legislative changes that could make it easier for workers to form a union or bargain their first contract, noting that some provinces, like B.C., have better provisions than others.

The impending closure of the Scarborough chapter is disappointing, Popov said, but he is proud of what he and his colleagues have accomplished. They think it’s part of a much larger battle that’s going on at companies like Starbucks across North America.

“I think the solution is for more shops to unionize. It is very easy to target one, two or three stores. It’s very difficult to target 10 or 12 or 13 or an entire company,” he said.

“I hope this fight continues. And I hope, ultimately, that in the future, people will see our small efforts, and they will create ripples that result in big change.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024.

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com