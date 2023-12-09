Unionized DHL Express workers strike at vital Cincinnati air cargo hub

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 1,100 unionized DHL Express workers walked off the job at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), a vital logistics hub for the package delivery company, during its busiest time of the year.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents more than 6,000 DHL workers nationwide, said its DHL-CVG members went on strike Thursday to demand a fair contract and protest unfair labor practices.

“For too long, DHL has ignored our rights to collective action,” DHL-CVG ramp and tug worker Gina Kemp said in a statement shared in the Teamsters’ announcement. “This company’s repeated acts of disrespect – from where we work to the bargaining table – have left me and my coworkers with no choice but to withhold our labor.”

Negotiations between DHL and the Teamsters for the first union contract at CVG began in July – after ramp and tug workers, who load and unload airplane cargo, voted to unionize with the Teamsters in April. In the months that followed, the union said, the Teamsters also filed several unfair labor practices claims against DHL with the National Labor Relations Board.

In a statement sent Friday to The Associated Press, DHL expressed disappointment at the union’s move to “influence these negotiations and pressure the company to agree to unfair contract terms by taking job action at CVG on Thursday morning” and Said that the company is committed to this. Negotiating in good faith.

DHL called most of its employees to work on Thursday and operations ran at full capacity.

The company also said the Teamsters’ picket lines expanded to other U.S. locations on Friday. DHL said it anticipated this and had made contingency plans – including moving flights and volumes to other locations and bringing in replacement staff.

A Teamsters spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press via email Friday that Local 100 has expanded its picket lines to unionized DHL workers in Chicago, Miami Airport Gateway and a Covington pickup and delivery operation in Kentucky. The spokesperson said, these employees are not on strike themselves, but are respecting the strike by showing solidarity.

DHL Express is a unit of Germany’s Deutsche Post AG. In 2022, Deutsche Post AG reported record revenue of 94 billion euros (over $101 billion) and operating profit of 8.4 billion euros ($9 billion).

DHL’s CVG hub is considered one of the company’s three “global superhubs”, along with operations in Hong Kong and Germany. Its CVG hub serves approximately 130 daily flights with a fleet of 60 aircraft.

The Teamsters said earlier this year that DHL’s CVG workers load and unload about 360,000 pounds of cargo every day.

The strike at DHL’s CVG hub follows a series of historic work stoppages and contract negotiations seen through 2023 in industries ranging from Hollywood and hospitality to the Big Three auto production lines. Hundreds of thousands of workers have participated in labor action across America this year.

