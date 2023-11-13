UnionBank’s ‘Powered UP’ campaign launches UB Negosyante

Strengthening its reputation of being a bank for MSMEs, Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) recently launched UB Negosyante, Its “Powered Up” solution for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at the Podium Hall in Mandaluyong last November 8. UnionBank’s new brand for MSME Business Banking was unveiled to the media and launched for a gathering of MSME customers and prospects. ,

The campaign run by UB Negosyante comes after the bank got recognized as a business banking app. Best Smart Payment Solution by SME Bank By Digital Banker at the Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards 2023 held in Singapore recently. UB Negosyante was launched with the aim of supporting MSMEs in their entrepreneurial journey by prioritizing their needs, whether they are small and medium business owners, sole proprietors, or micropreneurs looking to take their business to the next level. want.

UnionBank launches and operates MSME business banking app in 2021 UB Negosyante builds on the benefits of the original app as it has advanced tools that can help entrepreneurs take their business even further. During the launch, UnionBank showcased successful MSME clients, while Marketing Entrepreneurship Mentor (and UnionBank Independent Director) Josiah Go shared innovation tips for attendees and partnered with experienced entrepreneurs, Mr. George Wieneke and Ms. Nene Tamayo-Plamio Participated in a heated exchange. The program was hosted by Ms. Lia Cruz.

According to Dino Velasco, Marketing Head, UnionBank Institutional Segment, the new name was the result of a survey and collaboration efforts conducted among business owners and the bank’s existing MSME customers with the goal of assessing their sentiments regarding the potential addition to the app’s name . The survey findings revealed that the name is being liked a lot due to its simplicity and relevance.

“Compared to MSME Business Banking, the new ‘UB Negosyante’ brand is more trustworthy, easier to understand and more inclusive. That was the intention behind the rebranding,” Velasco said.

“SMEs face a lot of challenges due to various problems which can be discouraging for them. We wanted to remove those pain points, so we put together a single user experience through the UB Negosyante app that would remove those pain points, be they related to collections, settlements, disbursements, just to name a few. For,” said UnionBank Business Banking Head JP Soliman.

To support the new solution, UnionBank also launched the “Powered UP” campaign, which will promote all the features of the new solution and how they can benefit entrepreneurs, as well as provide tips and best practices that will help them on their entrepreneurial journey. Will help.

The campaign is a revived version of the bank’s “Power to Grow” #WalangMaliitNaBusiness campaign launched in 2022. Its aim then as it is now, is to inspire MSMEs and help them grow their businesses, at the same time, to make them aware. That UnionBank is with them as a partner every step of the way.

One of the tools available with the rebranded UB Negosyante is the improved mobile app, a fully featured mobile application that allows SMEs to transfer funds, pay bills, collect payments and deposit checks on the go. It comes with BizStarter, a basic checking account that requires little to open and maintains a balance of only P5000.

There is also QRPh/UPay for MSMEs, an all-in-one payment acceptance center that allows merchants to easily collect payments through QR or links. In return, customers can make payments through various channels such as banks, e-wallets, over the counter and more.

Through the new app, customers can also apply for a loan with a multi-purpose credit line of up to P10 million; An MD Line which is a credit line of up to P10 million is available to medical practitioners; and Dealer Financing Line, a non-secured credit line that enables buyers from supply chain companies to pay their dues efficiently through digital platforms.

The UB Negosyante suite of solutions includes UnionBank GlobalLinker, an online platform where SMEs can set up a free online store to boost their online marketing, build the right SME business connections, access exclusive SME benefits on essential business services Can, and learn from other SMEs and experts.

These solutions are in line with UnionBank’s advocacy of helping MSMEs in the digital economy, and are one of the many ways the bank is helping Filipino entrepreneurs digitalize their businesses as part of its Take-Up Pilipinas advocacy. By doing this he is contributing to nation building.

Source: mb.com.ph