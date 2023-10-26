Union workers arrested on Las Vegas Strip for blocking traffic as thousands rally

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thousands of hotel workers fighting for new union contracts rallied on the Las Vegas Strip, halting rush-hour traffic Wednesday night before police arrested dozens of people sitting in the street in labor unrest. Taken, organizers say its purpose is to attract attention. Negotiations with three major casino companies.

Dozens of activists sat down in two separate circles on several streets in the strip, stopping cars in both directions, before police officers in zip ties began detaining protesters. They were taken in a white police bus flashing red and blue lights.

For about half an hour, traffic was halted on one of the most recognizable stretches of the strip with views of the Bellagio Fountain, the Eiffel Tower replica and Caesars Palace.

Las Vegas police said they had no immediate estimate of the number of arrests. The casino had no immediate comment.

The Pak Workers’ Union said ahead of the protests that 75 workers could be arrested for “civil disobedience” after blocking traffic between the prestigious Bellagio and Paris Las Vegas resorts – an area already scheduled for Formula 1 races. Experiencing significant road closures due to construction. To take over the strip next month.

Kimberly Doppler, a cocktail server at Wynn Las Vegas since it opened in 2005, said in an interview when the protests began Wednesday that she planned to stop traffic. He said the fact that dozens of employees were willing to be arrested speaks volumes about the way casino companies view their employees.

“I hope companies will listen to us and understand that we are not joking. We’re ready to go out,” she said.

Union leaders said the action was intended to signal a show of strength ahead of any possible strike.

Cindy Hyatt and Michelle Shirley, visiting from Missouri, said as the rally began that they would not return to Las Vegas during any possible strike by hotel workers.

“The hotels have to realize that without these employees there won’t be people wanting to come to Vegas,” Hiatt said.

The rally follows the union’s overwhelming vote last month authorizing a strike if a deal is not reached quickly with MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts. The companies did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment on the union’s latest job action.

This comes at the same time casino workers in Michigan, including those at the MGM Grand Detroit, are on strike.

In Las Vegas, a strike deadline has not yet been set as the union and casino companies return to the bargaining table this week. But union secretary and treasurer Ted Pappageorge told reporters this month that thousands of workers who keep the Strip’s hotel-casinos humming could walk off the job in the coming weeks if the latest round of negotiations is not productive.

The baking union is the largest labor union in Nevada, with approximately 60,000 members. The contracts of about 40,000 of them in Las Vegas recently expired, and negotiations have been going on for months over topics such as wages and working conditions.

Union spokeswoman Bethany Khan said all members currently receive health insurance and earn about $26 an hour, including benefits. Khan declined to say how much of a wage increase the union is seeking because “we don’t negotiate publicly”, although the union has said it is seeking “the largest wage increase we have ever seen” in its history. Is demanding “negotiations”.

The union has not gone on strike for more than three decades. The walkout would be the latest in a series of high-profile job actions across the country, including walkouts in Hollywood and on auto production lines in Detroit.

Ryo Yamat, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com