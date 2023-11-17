Union pressure on Tesla increases in Sweden as dockworkers extend strike

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Dockworkers in Sweden expanded their protest action against Tesla on Friday and are now blocking the U.S. firm’s cars from unloading at all ports in sympathy for Tesla workers demanding collective bargaining agreements.

Tesla, co-founded by billionaire Elon Musk, does not manufacture in Sweden, but its electric cars are serviced by about 130 mechanics associated with the Swedish union IF Metall, which began the strike on October 27.

Dockworkers joined the mechanics’ strike on November 7, blocking entry of Tesla cars at Sweden’s four largest ports. It was extended to all ports at 12 am (1100 GMT) on Friday.

Tesla, which has revolutionized the electric car market, has managed to avoid collective bargaining agreements with its approximately 127,000 employees that cover pay and conditions, and Musk has been vocal about his opposition to unions.

But if Sweden can break Tesla’s resistance, it could set an example for other countries.

So far, unions in the United States and Germany have failed to force the company to accept collective bargaining agreements.

“If he comes to Sweden, he has to follow the rules, we have some norms here and he (Musk) has to accept them,” said Torbjörn Johansson, negotiations secretary of Sweden’s LO labor confederation.

“Swedish workers cannot afford to lose this fight.”

In addition to dockworkers, unionized cleaning staff are refusing to clean Tesla buildings and postal workers have stopped delivering mail.

On Friday, electricians stopped service and repair work for Tesla, including at its charging stations across Sweden.

Swedish workers are also supported by Norway’s Felsforbundet, the country’s largest LO confederation.

Swedish unions have achieved success in getting foreign companies to accept local industrial practices before.

In the 1990s, the American toy company Toys “R” Us signed a collective bargaining agreement with 130 of its Swedish employees after a three-month strike.

The action against Tesla is set to intensify — if no deal is reached — on Nov. 24, when about 50 union workers at Hydro Extrusion, a subsidiary of Norwegian aluminum and energy company Hydro, will stop working on Tesla car products.

Tesla has not responded to repeated requests for comment.

(Reporting by Mary Manes; additional reporting by Louise Rasmussen, Johan Ahlander and Johannes Birkbeck; editing by Simon Johnson and Mark Potter)

Source: finance.yahoo.com