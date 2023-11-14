Union Minister Piyush Goyal arrives in San Francisco; Bilateral initiation with IPEF partner countries India News – Times of India

San Francisco: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who is on a visit to the United States from November 13 to 16, arrived in San Francisco on Monday morning to attend the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) ministerial meeting.

Goyal has also been invited to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.

Soon after his arrival, Goyal met Singapore’s Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong on the sidelines of IPEF in San Francisco. Both sides focused on furthering trade and commerce between the two countries.

During the meeting, the leaders emphasized on ways to enhance cooperation between India and Singapore in emerging and future sectors.

India and Singapore have close bilateral relations based on a convergence of economic and political interests, and the economic reforms undertaken in India since the early 1990s have laid a strong foundation for cooperation with Singapore, enabling economic development in each other’s economies. Possibilities of significant presence have opened up.

The history of close ties between the two Asian countries is rooted in strong commercial, cultural and people-to-people ties spanning over a millennium. Relations are based on shared values ​​and vision, economic opportunities and convergence of interests on key issues. There are more than 20 regular bilateral mechanisms, dialogues and exercises. There is much similarity on a wide range of international issues and both are members of several forums including the East Asia Summit, G20, Commonwealth of Nations, IORA (Indian Ocean Rim Association) and IONS (Indian Ocean Naval Symposium).

The Indian minister will also interact with two top US officials, including US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai, to strengthen the partnership between the two countries and strengthen trade and economic ties. The Commerce Minister will also interact with ministers of other IPEF partner countries on the sidelines of the IPEF Ministerial Meeting.

According to a release from his Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday, Goyal will also interact with eminent businessmen, prominent academicians, US officials and industry leaders during the visit to further strengthen the partnership of economic and commercial ties between the two countries. do.

India has been invited as a ‘guest economy’ to the 30th APEC Economic Leaders Meeting in 2023. These meetings will focus on removing trade barriers, promoting investment and promoting greater cooperation in areas such as technology and innovation.

A key focus of the visit will be the joint event co-chaired by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on the “India-USA Innovation Handshake Initiative”, which aims to uplift and connect the dynamic startup ecosystem of both sides. , address specific regulatory barriers to collaboration, and promote further innovation and job growth, particularly in emerging technologies.

The Commerce and Industry Minister will also participate in an investors roundtable along with a one-to-one meeting with CEOs. He will also interact with various stakeholders such as students, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and the Indian diaspora.

Minister Goyal is expected to interact with the globally renowned technology, entrepreneurship and academic communities in the Bay Area, especially Silicon Valley, to have focused discussions with US companies looking to invest or expand in various sectors in India. Sakae: Electronics (including semiconductors), technology, and fintech.

APEC in San Francisco will bring together some of the world’s most influential leaders and business executives to discuss critical issues and collectively shape the trajectory of a region that is of vital importance to global prosperity, stability and sustainability. The summit program will highlight the potential of collaboration and new thinking to build the future by focusing on sustainability, inclusion, resilience and innovation.

This year’s summit will also bring together more than 20 leading CEOs representing companies such as Microsoft Pfizer, Uber, Citibank, FedEx, Exxon Mobil Corp, many of whom have deep economic interests in the Asia Pacific region and China in particular. Are.

At this summit, Goyal will have a brief informal interaction with President Joe Biden and will also be a part of the former APEC group photo. Biden will also welcome other APEC leaders, including Canadian PM Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Goyal will also interact with eminent businessmen and industry leaders in the San Francisco Bay Area.

IPEF, jointly launched by the United States and other partner countries in the Indo-Pacific region, seeks to strengthen economic engagement among partner countries with the goal of advancing development, peace, and prosperity in the region.

The meeting will focus on strengthening economic cooperation and enhancing resilience, stability, inclusivity, economic growth, fairness and competitiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

India is committed to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and will work towards deepening economic cooperation among the partners for the growth and prosperity of the region. The framework is inclusive and allows partner countries the flexibility to engage with the pillars based on their priorities, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

During the visit, the Minister will interact with CEOs of multinational companies, Indian diaspora, venture capitalists including the startup community and academicians to further advance the existing trade and investment ties between the Indian and US business communities. The visit will focus on highlighting India’s attractiveness as a most preferred investment destination.

Goyal will discuss the need and potential for closer industrial cooperation, further expanding partnerships and establishing trade and investment ties in priority sectors.

Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com