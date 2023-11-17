Union Labs raises $4 million to develop cross-chain bridge enabled by ZK Proof

Published 1 minute ago

Blockchain interoperability developer Union Labs has raised $4 million in seed funding to build a bridge connecting different Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks with zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs.

The investment was led by venture firms including Galileo, Semantic Ventures, Tioga Capital and Nascent. Other investors in the round include Lightshift and Chorus One. The capital raised will be used for hiring and expansion efforts.

Unlike contemporary bridging solutions, Union does not grant special rights to relayers, ensuring that private keys are not the target of security hacks, as they cannot take control of the protocol. Instead messages are verified using ZK certificates.

“The most prominent hacks are bridge hacks, yet bridges remain critical infrastructure for almost all projects, demonstrating the need for better, more flexible products. “It is our responsibility to invent new ways to secure these assets and adopt ZK technologies to realize a secure and interoperable cross-chain future,” said Karel Kubat, founder of Union Labs.

Architectural Breakdown: Union’s ZK Bridge Components

Union’s ZK Bridge architecture consists of two key components that enable the project to facilitate Cosmos’ communications protocol, known as IBC, on Ethereum; CometBLS, a consensus mechanism, and Galois, a zero-knowledge prover system.

Union’s CometBLS consensus allows any asset to be seamlessly transferred to any chain without relying on third parties, oracles, or multi-signatures (multi-party calculations). According to the team, CometBLS extends Cosmos’ Tendermint consensus.

