Unilever will step back from its agenda

Unilever has given the clearest signal yet that it will tone down its ‘woke’ agenda as the unveiling of its turnaround plan disappointed investors.

Hein Schumacher, who took over from Alan Jopp in July, said he would stop ‘forced’ social justice messaging on brands.

He said brands taking political stances could be ‘undesirable distractions’.

Some investors have urged the consumer goods giant to ditch ‘virtue signalling’ and focus on the bottom line.

Jopp placed social purpose at the center of the Hellmann’s mayonnaise maker’s strategy, promising to sell brands that offered ‘something more important than simply making your hair shiny, your skin soft, your clothes white or your food delicious. Are not able to stand up for’.

Schumacher said that social purpose is important for some brands’ marketing, but for others it is a ‘distraction’, adding: ‘Not every brand should have a social or environmental purpose. We don’t want to impose this on brands unnecessarily.

Last year investor Terry Smith criticized Unilever for posting ‘ridiculous’ metrics on everything from sustainability to Knorr stock cubes. Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the focus would be on ‘dialing back’ on social messaging while focusing on growth.

But investors were disappointed. Expectations were high for Schumacher but shares in the British company, whose brands include Dove soap and Magnum ice cream, fell 2.8 per cent or 113.5p to 3900p.

Schumacher’s strategy will focus on 30 ‘power’ brands that make up 70 per cent of Unilever’s business. These include staples like Dove, Vaseline and Ben & Jerry’s.

New Direction: Hein Schumacher

But the city’s reaction was muted, with analysts saying the update failed to ‘blow us away’. Yesterday’s decline brought the stock down 12 per cent in the last six months. AJ Bell analyst Danny Hewson said: ‘This is not enough to get the market excited, especially when combined with the mixed third quarter figures.’

In its third quarter results, Unilever reported a 5.2 percent rise in sales due to price increases. But volumes fell 0.6 percent, while Europe suffered a 10.7 percent hit.

Responding to City’s skeptics, Schumacher pledged: ‘We can make a difference. “It’s making sure we’re aware of the things that need to change.”

Unilever’s first move is to sell shaving and grooming business Dollar Shave Club to US private equity giant Nexus. Although the news that he would replace Alan Jopp was a surprise to those who were expecting a big name from the consumer world, Schumacher’s record shows that he is ruthless.

At the Dutch dairy cooperative FrieslandCampina, he oversaw a restructuring that included asset disposals, factory closures and job cuts.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk