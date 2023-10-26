Unilever rejects big M&A as new CEO sets out its strategy

(Bloomberg) — Unilever Plc ruled out any major acquisitions as new Chief Executive Officer Hein Schumacher laid out a strategy that includes management changes and a focus on its biggest brands Hellmann’s and Dove.

The new CEO said he would only consider small acquisitions and vowed to increase gross margins and deliver shareholder returns in the top third of his peer group. Previous CEO Alan Jope was criticized for his unsuccessful attempt to buy GSK plc’s former consumer health business.

Schumacher said the plan would help address poor performance and strategic missteps in recent years that have angered investors. It wants to invest more in marketing its 30 biggest brands and sell non-core products.

The Dutch executive, who was linked to one of Europe’s largest dairy cooperatives, made his plan as Unilever reported a slight decline in third-quarter sales and volume. The company nevertheless reiterated its full-year guidance. Unilever is struggling to hold on to market share as inflation hits household budgets.

Beauty and wellbeing boss Fernando Fernandez was appointed as chief financial officer from January 1, replacing Graeme Pitkethly. Unilever also announced that the head of nutrition and ice cream would be leaving the company. Volume at both of those businesses continued to decline in the third quarter.

Unilever also agreed to sell a majority stake in Dollar Shave Club, an acquisition of a subscription razor service that had been ridiculed by analysts for failing to meet expectations. Unilever will hold a 35% stake.

Since Unilever’s failure at the company now listed as Halon plc and activist Nelson Peltz joining the Unilever board, there has been speculation that Unilever would eventually spin off its nutrition and ice cream units.

