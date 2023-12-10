Unilever faces break-up battle after 'virtue signaling' retreat

Hein Schumacher’s first months as Unilever boss have been defined by growing debate about the merits of splitting the group – Friesland Campina/Unilever

Unilever’s new chief executive Hein Schumacher has only been in office for about 100 days, but he’s already under pressure.

After years of sluggish growth at Unilever, shareholders’ patience is now wearing thin. The 52-year-old Dutchman is under the gun to show that he can reverse the trend.

Top shareholder Nick Train publicly hinted at progress last week and warned that the group was at risk of breaking up if results were not delivered quickly. This has sparked a new debate about the merits of dividing the group.

“If you had built Unilever from scratch today, you probably wouldn’t have come up with this,” says Barclays analyst Warren Ackerman. “You don’t see many companies with a similar structure.”

Formed in 1929 through the merger of a Dutch margarine company and a British soap manufacturer, Unilever has grown through decades of acquisitions, giving it what can now be called an eclectic portfolio.

Today it has more than 400 brands, ranging from Domestos bleach and Redox shower gel to Knorr Stock Cubes, Marmite and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

Although its diversity has helped it weather the downturn in some areas, critics say it has left the group unfocused.

“Investors are saying they’ve got one last chance, and I agree,” says Ackerman.

The main problem of Unilever is that its brands are losing out to rivals. Only 38 percent of its global portfolio is winning market share whereas the figure should be closer to 50 percent to 60 percent.

With its focus on ESG, in which the company attempted to define a “purpose” for every brand, long-suffering shareholders are at their wits’ end.

Terry Smith spoke for many when he said that Unilever had “lost the plot” in trying to “define the purpose of Hellman’s mayonnaise”.

Schumacher has sought to move Unilever away from its ESG obsession, saying it is not appropriate for all of its brands to have mission statements.

Unilever has divided its vast empire into five clean, simple divisions with individual profit and loss accounts.

This arguably prepares it perfectly for a break-up, with parts of the business now easily separated.

Unilever recently stepped into dealmaking by selling its majority stake in Dollar Shave Club to an American private equity firm.

If Schumacher’s plans falter an obvious next step would be to spin off the ice cream division, which owns Wall’s, Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum. The division is valued at around £13 billion, according to investment bank RBC.

The need to keep ice cream frozen requires a cold distribution chain of cold trucks and warehouses, making this division an unfit and most likely to be liquidated.

However, the five Unilever divisions share R&D, marketing and HR functions and there are tax benefits in keeping them together.

According to RBC, which valued each of the five intrinsically, there is no “hidden value” that can be realized.

“In the short term, I don’t think there’s any real value to be added,” says James Edwards Jones of RBC Capital, another veteran tracking Unilever. “There is no group discount here.

“These break-up type arguments work best if the market is undervaluing the sum of the parts. When Cadbury Schweppes dissolved years ago, it was quite clear that the sum of the parts could be worth more. “I don’t think that’s the case here.”

Still, when Schumacher attends board meetings one influential figure looks back – billionaire Wall Street activist Nelson Peltz.

Peltz is a flamboyant corporate raider not known for his patience. He is also a top ten shareholder through his Trian Fund and sits on the board.

A veteran of the consumer goods conglomerate, Peltz pushed for PepsiCo to be broken up. So far, he has shied away from Unilever. Could he be sharpening an ax in the background?

Nelson Peletz, a famous corporate raider, has not yet indicated a desire to break up Unilever – Mike Blake/Reuters

“I don’t understand why activists are pushing for a break-up,” Ackerman says. “I think they want them to stop doing M&A and focus on the day job. – Develop better innovations and stuff that consumers want to buy. I don’t agree with the activist saying: You have six months or we’re broke.

Schumacher has so far stayed away from discussing the issue, but it is likely to be the elephant in the room when he visits the city.

The father of three has been working hard to reset the company’s relationship with Citi over the past few weeks, holding meetings with analysts and shareholders.

“People want to like her, but these things often take a little longer to change than you think,” says one money manager who has been targeted in the flirtatious charm. “The jury is still out but people are starting to be more positive. “It is not a basket case but some things need to be done first.”

Edwards Jones at RBC said Schumacher was providing City with a “realistic” valuation of Unilever.

“He seems very intelligent. Being an outsider, my biggest hope for him is that he does not get entangled in the political intrigues of Unilever and that he remains his own person and manages the company without any fear or favour.

Schumacher has attempted to draw a line in the sand when it comes to the break-up, with plans to spend more money promoting big brands such as Marmite and Dove soap in an effort to boost sales.

How profitable that strategy will prove to be is an open question. Meanwhile, the clock is ticking.

Ackerman says: “They’ve got 18 months to improve their performance and if they don’t they have to consider alternatives.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com