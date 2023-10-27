Unifor talks with Stellantis in final weekend before deadline

TORONTO – Unifor is entering the final weekend of its negotiations with Stellantis before a strike deadline, as the United Auto Workers of America also move into a new phase of negotiations.

Unifor has set the deadline for talks with the automaker at 11:59 pm on October 29.

The union said in an update this week that it is working to secure similar benefits established at Ford Motor Co. and General Motors, as well as to secure Stellantis’ exclusivity on electric vehicle plans for its Canadian plants. Is working.

It said that as well as securing the key economic patterns set out with the Ford agreement, it is also working hard to resolve key issues specific to Stellantis.

While negotiations continue in Canada, the UAW announced a tentative agreement with Ford on Wednesday, following nearly six weeks of escalating strikes.

The UAW has announced some key benefits, including a nearly 25 percent wage gain over the life of the four-year contract, but full details will not be released until the proposal is reviewed by a union committee.

Barry Eidlin, associate professor of sociology at McGill University, said that based on the details released so far, the UAW deal looks better than the one secured here by Unifor.

“Based on what’s publicly available, it looks like the UAW deal is better,” Eidlin said.

“It’s not that the Unifor deal isn’t good. It’s good enough, it’s by far the best contract they’ve won in decades. But it’s also important to note that the UAW is digging itself out of a much deeper hole. Was. Was in uniform.”

He said temporary workers would get particularly big benefits in the US, although again from a lower starting point, and UAW workers would also get full pay in three years instead of the four secured by Unifor. However, both are significantly faster than the prior eight years.

Unifor has stressed that it is difficult to make direct comparisons between profits between the two unions because there are so many differences in operations and contracts.

But as Unifor has pressured Stellantis to agree to the patterns it has set, the company’s union members have expressed dissatisfaction with the benefits they have received.

Eidlin said that while pressure from the UAW could increase pressure on Stellantis to avoid a Unifor strike, it remains to be seen whether workers will accept the deal.

“Then the question becomes what Stellantis employees are going to say about the agreement. Because He is the ultimate mediator.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2023.

Ian Bikis, The Canadian Press

