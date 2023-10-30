Unifor sends 8,200 Stellantis workers on strike as negotiations continue

About 8,200 Stellantis workers were called to strike minutes after the automaker and the Canadian autoworkers union Unifor reached a bargaining deadline of 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

The bargaining update from union leaders, including Unifor president Lana Payne, instructed Stellantis workers in Canada to report for their next regularly-scheduled shift to receive instructions from their strike captain. Still, the leaders said negotiators would continue discussions throughout the night and said progress had been made in the talks.

“We are extremely disappointed,” Stellantis said in a statement provided by spokeswoman Luann Gosselin. “We will continue to bargain in good faith until an agreement is reached. We look forward to getting everyone back to work as soon as possible.”

Unifor set a deadline for negotiations before resuming talks with the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles on October 18 after General Motors Co. employees in Canada ratified the agreement with 80.5% support. .

The union said in a social media post around 10:15 p.m. Sunday that negotiations “will continue to progress” and “stay tuned for further updates.”

In an update Friday, Payne said progress was slow after the company proposed “concessions” compared to the pattern adopted by Ford and GM, thought talks had accelerated that day.

Key points outlined by Payne included increased pension contributions, protections for salaried bargaining unit workers, anti-sourcing measures for parts distribution workers and bargaining rights for workers at the battery manufacturing plant at the automaker’s NextStar Energy joint venture with LG Energy Solutions. Includes extension of rights. Production is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024.

At Ford and GM, Unifor secured three-year deals that provided pay increases of 10% in the first year, 2% in the second year, and 3% in the third year; cost of living adjustments; a four-year halving deadline for top pay; An increase in pension contributions and a new quarterly universal health care allowance for retirees.

The union extended negotiations beyond the contract’s expiration at Ford to reach an agreement on September 19. Workers there ratified the agreement on September 24 with 54% support.

Unifor struck at GM’s plants for nearly 13 hours on October 10, preventing a walkout, before the Detroit automaker agreed to follow the pattern of its crosstown rival. Autoworkers there ratified their contract on October 15.

Source: www.detroitnews.com