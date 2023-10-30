The strike that shut down operations through the St. Lawrence Seaway last week ended Sunday as both the union and the employer announced they had reached a tentative agreement with the help of federal mediators.

Neither St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. nor Unifor — which represents about 360 seaway workers — shared details of the proposed agreement, but both sides are under pressure to resolve the strike that has torn through the heavily traveled corridor. Shipment of cargo was stopped.

The prime ministers of Ontario and Quebec had called on Ottawa to intervene if union-brokered talks failed to quickly end a walkout by Unifor members at most of the Seaway’s 15 locks.

But on Sunday evening, both the union and the Seaway Authority issued statements saying a tentative deal had been achieved.

“I am very proud of the unity of our members along the maritime route as they come together to ensure better wages and working conditions for all,” Daniel Cloutier, director of Unifor Quebec, said in the union’s news release.

Seaway Management Corp. said it would immediately begin implementing its recovery program and would begin “gradually passing ships” from Monday, with employees back to work by 7 a.m.

Terrence Bowles, president and CEO of Seaway Management Corp., said the agreement was “fair for workers” and “secures a strong and stable future for Seaway.”

“We know this strike has not been easy for anyone, and we value the patience and cooperation of our bi-national maritime industry partners; “Carriers, shippers, ports, local communities and all who depend on this vital transportation corridor on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border,” Bowles said in a statement from the Seaway Authority.

Unifor said details of the temporary agreement will be shared first with members and made public once it is ratified in a vote in the coming days.

Pay has been a key sticking point in the job action that shut down the sea route last weekend.

The sea route is a major trade route connecting the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean.

In a joint statement Thursday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Quebec Premier Francois Legault said they were pleased both sides are ready to return to the negotiating table with federal mediators on Friday, but they urged Ottawa to Use all the tools at your disposal to resolve the issue. Solution if an agreement fails immediately.

Both Ford and Legault warned that businesses and people across the country would soon feel the impact of the disruption, resulting in millions of dollars in lost economic activity every day.

He said they could see a repeat of the BC port workers’ strike, which halted the flow of goods for 13 days in July.

Federal Labor Minister Seamus O’Regan thanked the union, employer and federal mediators for their “commitment to the negotiating table”.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce also welcomed the announcement of the agreement.

Perrin, the chamber’s president and CEO, said, “While it is positive that both sides were able to reach a negotiated agreement, this latest strike is further evidence that the federal government needs to protect our critical infrastructure and supply chains through labor. “More equipment is needed to ensure stability.” Beatty said in a news release.

“We look forward to working with Members of Parliament to ensure that our supply chains are reliable and protected.”

The 300-kilometre sea route between Lake Erie and Montreal carried $16.7 billion worth of cargo last year, most of which was grain, iron ore, stone and road salt.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2023.

Rob Drinkwater, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com