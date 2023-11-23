Unifor Enhances Enterprise AI with Key Capabilities for X Platform

Unifor, one of the world’s largest AI-native companies, is introducing significant innovations to its X platform that will serve as a foundation for large enterprises to deliver better business outcomes through enhanced customer and employee experiences. Will do.

According to the company, these innovations include the development and use of multiple methods of data to deliver AI solutions with pre-built guardrails that enable the successful integration of knowledge AI, emotion AI and generative AI while leveraging all data sources, including voice. Help ensure. , video and text in real time on your X platform.

Umesh Sachdev, Co-Founder and CEO of Unifor, said, “Global enterprises are looking to robust AI solutions to not only solve current business challenges but also to find ways to provide better customer and employee experiences to propel business into the future. Are searching.” “Customers have come to rely on Unifor to ensure they get the best end-to-end AI platform that leverages Knowledge AI, Emotion AI and Generative AI across voice, video and text-based channels for a holistic solution “

According to the company, Unifor customers now have access to solutions that address today’s biggest challenges like antitrust, data sovereignty and privacy.

Enterprises benefit from the use of real-time, multi-mode AI across all of Unifor’s applications by humanizing customer and employee experiences with relevant responses, precise guidance, and better control of data privacy and security.

New features include:

Introducing the new Manager application in U-Assist – to help managers support and enhance agent performance in real-time.

Advanced digital channel support for self-serve via WhatsApp – advanced GenAI capabilities including training sentences, document cognition, dialogue modification, zero shot models and repetitive responses.

Enhancing meeting summaries in the queue for sales with Generative AI + Emotion AI – delivering actionable insights based on buyer sentiment and engagement signals in virtual sales conversations.

Cloud-enabled voice and screen recording and streaming solutions in U Capture: The next generation of U-Capture, which enables companies to stream and record voice and screen conversations in the cloud.

For more information on this news visit www.uniphore.com.