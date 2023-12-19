Unifi Aviation announces spectacular growth to mark the brand's five-year anniversary and national recognition for diversity

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Unifi Aviation, the global aviation services leader, has more than doubled its revenue since 2021 and is now the largest aviation services company in North America, with top 20 hub locations Supports airlines. The company also celebrates its five-year brand anniversary with recognition by Newsweek as one of “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity” for 2024.

Gautam Thakkar, CEO, Unifi: Gautam Thakkar, CEO of Unifi, said, “We are now a billion-dollar-plus company, launching operations in new, key markets and looking at how we grow our organization.” “I am extremely proud of what we have achieved over the past five years. Our business has grown thanks to our loyal customers, dedicated employees and strategic partners. We are committed to growing the business through greater predictability and better customer and employee experiences. Focusing on making.”

In July this year, the company acquired UK-based private jet detailing and aviation services company Up & Away, expanding its reach to more than a dozen UK airports. In November, Unifi began ramp, baggage and ground support operations for WestJet at Calgary International Airport – its first operation in Canada.

To support its growing business, Unifi Aviation also invested in recruiting the best talent in the industry. In addition to nearly 1,000 new employees in Canada, the company grew its teams in Orlando, San Francisco and Atlanta.

Karan Ishwar, Group CEO, Argenbright Group: “Unify has come a long way in five years. Transitioning from a captive entity, we emerged as a leading commercial aviation company. We expanded into many new markets and service lines, established best-in-class IT infrastructure “And the integration of a half-dozen acquisitions into our operations – all achieved with substantial organic growth.”

Moving into 2024, Unifi will continue its mission to provide the highest quality aviation services to its customers, create value for stakeholders and business partners, as well as make a positive impact on the communities in which it operates.

Unifi Aviation, LLC® is North America’s largest ground handling and aviation services company, serving more than two million flights annually. The company has stations at more than 200 airports and provides a full range of services including ground handling, passenger transportation, security, cabin services, ground support equipment maintenance and more. Unifi is a part of Argenbright Group and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit unifiservice.com.

