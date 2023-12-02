UNICEF: Gaza Strip is the most dangerous place in the world for children

The UN children’s agency is calling for a permanent humanitarian ceasefire: “To accept the sacrifice of children in Gaza is a sacrifice of humanity.”

Advertisement

Following the resumption of military operations in the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Friday, the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF called for an immediate halt to hostilities in the war-torn Palestinian territory, and appealed to parties and states with influence to ensure that of. Armistice.

“A permanent ceasefire must be implemented. This option is unimaginable for a people who, as one Palestinian told me, are already living a nightmare,” said UNICEF spokesperson James Elder.

“At the core of inaction is sanctioning the murder of children,” he said. But we are here. “The bombings began just seconds after the ceasefire.”

The United Nations World Health Organization (WHO), citing figures from Gaza health authorities, said that as of 27 November, more than 15,000 people had died. Of that number, 41 percent – ​​or 6,150 – were children.

On Saturday, health officials raised the figure to more than 15,200, 70 percent of whom were women and children.

“It is extremely disturbing to hear how some people were able to ignore the tragic deaths of thousands of boys and girls in Gaza and now feel comfortable with the horrific, resumption of attacks. To accept the sacrifice of children in Gaza is a sacrifice of humanity,” Mr. Elder told journalists at the UN Geneva headquarters via video link from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Elder also noted that the conflict has left many children disabled in recent weeks. “About 1,000 children (whose) upper or lower limbs or both have been amputated in the last few weeks,” he said. “It’s naive to think that we’re clearly going back to that now that we know that.”

WHO reported that 18 out of 36 hospitals are partially functional, and total bed capacity in Gaza has fallen from 3,500 to only 1,562. Given the immense needs, at least 5,000 beds are currently required.

Dr. Richard Pepperkorn, WHO representative in the occupied Palestinian territories, said, “The Gaza health system has been paralyzed by the ongoing hostilities, and I want to emphasize that it is impossible to lose any more hospitals or hospital beds. Can’t take the risk.” “We are extremely concerned about a resumption of violence that could damage or destroy health facilities, as happened in the north.”

Speaking about the conditions there, WHO’s senior emergencies official, Rob Holden, explained that “When you go in there it’s like a horror movie, there are patients on the floor with the most traumatic injuries you can imagine.” The patients are given the best possible care, but the number of available staff is relatively small. Many staff have deserted, fled with their families or been killed. Supplies are not sufficient yet. There have been major problems in getting supplies north of Wadi Gaza.

Reiterating the call for peace, Jens Larke, spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said that “Today, children, women and men in Gaza and Israel woke up again to war. “Parties to the conflict must protect civilians and provide access to humanitarian workers across Gaza as needed in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

He reminded that “humanitarian assistance must continue unconditionally, hostages must be released unconditionally. The United Nations will continue to deliver food, water, medical and other critical supplies to save lives.

The week-long humanitarian pause in hostilities between Hamas militants and Israeli forces has allowed the delivery of desperately needed fuel, food and water, which people are increasingly drinking, humanitarians report.

The freeze also helped secure the release of hostages taken in the wake of Hamas’s October 7 surprise attack on southern Israel and the subsequent massacre of approximately 1,200 people, and the freeing of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

“With the resumption of war, of course, we fear that its continuation is now in doubt. Therefore, we need a resumption of ceasefire and not a return to war,” Lerke said.

UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani stressed that “Under international humanitarian law, Israel has an obligation to respect the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution against attack and to ensure the protection of civilians.” ,

Shamdasani said that “even if there are reports or allegations that other armed actors that Palestinian armed groups are locating military objectives in certain facilities, this still does not absolve the other side of their responsibility to protect civilians. “

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Israel had agreed to a “clear plan” to reduce the number of civilian deaths before resuming its assault on Gaza.

Source