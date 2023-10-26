UNI selloff concerns rise as Uniswap Foundation transfers rare token

The price of UNI has seen a significant rise in recent times. Along with this rising momentum, massive selling of tokens from one address has created fears of another potential bearish trend.

The move was unexpected, but at least for now, the UNI price has remained largely unaffected by the token movement.

According to on-chain expert Luonchain doThe Uniswap Foundation – the team behind the development and expansion of the Uniswap protocol – moved 6.8M UNI worth approximately $29.16 million to a new address on October 25.

A portion of the funds were also moved to a popular digital asset platform called FalconX.

Just a day earlier, the organization dumped three million UNI tokens through Wintermute’s Kraken deposit address, worth approximately $13 million.

The sale occurred during a period of rising UNI prices. Interestingly, even after the sale, the token surged and the growth failed to take the price in a negative direction.

UNI is currently down a little over 3% over the past day and trading at $4.09 as a result of the broader market correction.

Despite this, concerns about selling remained as there has not been such a large movement of UNI reserves in the last two years.

Last year, UNI whales were hoarding tokens after the draft release of Uniswap v4.

Despite negative pressure regarding the recent introduction of fees, on-chain activity on the protocol has been increasing.

As previously reported, Uniswap’s active addresses and network growth have increased to levels not seen since July this year.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com