UNI Price Prediction – Uniswap turns attractive on dip after 25% rally

The price of UNI increased by more than 25% and climbed above $6.20. Uniswap is now consolidating gains and any downside in the near term could be attractive for bulls.

UNI started a new rise above the $5.20 and $6.00 resistance levels.

The price is trading above $5.80 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

A key descending channel was broken with resistance near $5.25 on the 4-hour chart of the UNI/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair may decline lower, but bulls may be active around the $5.60 and $5.55 levels.

UNI price strengthened

After forming a support base above $4.80, UNI started a new uptrend. Bulls were able to push Uniswap price above the $5.25 and $5.30 resistance levels, outperforming Bitcoin and Ethereum.

A key descending channel was broken with resistance near $5.25 on the 4-hour chart of the UNI/USD pair. The pair gained more than 25% and climbed above $6.20. A new multi-week high was formed near $6.60 and the price is declining.

There was a move below the $6.25 level. Uniswap is now approaching the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the rise from low of $4.83 to high of $6.60.

UNI is still trading above $5.80 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). If there is a fresh rise, the price may face resistance near the $6.40 level. The next major resistance is near the $6.60 level. A close above the $6.60 level could open the door to more gains in the near term.

Source: UNIUSD on tradingview.com

The next major resistance may lie near $6.88, above which bulls may aim to test the $7.00 level. Any more gains could send UNI towards $7.20.

Dips supported in Uniswap?

If UNI price fails to climb above $6.40 or $6.60, it could decline further. The first major support is near the $6.05 level. The next major support is near the $5.70 level.

Key support is near $5.55 or the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the rise from the low at $4.83 to the high at $6.60. A break below the $5.55 support could open the doors to a move towards $5.00.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for UNI/USD is losing momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for UNI/USD is well above the 50 level.

Key support levels – $6.05, $5.70 and $5.55.

Key resistance levels – $6.40, $6.60 and $7.00.

source: www.newsbtc.com