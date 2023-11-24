November 24, 2023
UNI Price Prediction – Uniswap turns attractive on dip after 25% rally


The price of UNI increased by more than 25% and climbed above $6.20. Uniswap is now consolidating gains and any downside in the near term could be attractive for bulls.

  • UNI started a new rise above the $5.20 and $6.00 resistance levels.
  • The price is trading above $5.80 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
  • A key descending channel was broken with resistance near $5.25 on the 4-hour chart of the UNI/USD pair (data source from Kraken).
  • The pair may decline lower, but bulls may be active around the $5.60 and $5.55 levels.

UNI price strengthened

After forming a support base above $4.80, UNI started a new uptrend. Bulls were able to push Uniswap price above the $5.25 and $5.30 resistance levels, outperforming Bitcoin and Ethereum.

A key descending channel was broken with resistance near $5.25 on the 4-hour chart of the UNI/USD pair. The pair gained more than 25% and climbed above $6.20. A new multi-week high was formed near $6.60 and the price is declining.

There was a move below the $6.25 level. Uniswap is now approaching the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the rise from low of $4.83 to high of $6.60.

UNI is still trading above $5.80 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). If there is a fresh rise, the price may face resistance near the $6.40 level. The next major resistance is near the $6.60 level. A close above the $6.60 level could open the door to more gains in the near term.

Source: UNIUSD on tradingview.com

The next major resistance may lie near $6.88, above which bulls may aim to test the $7.00 level. Any more gains could send UNI towards $7.20.

Dips supported in Uniswap?

If UNI price fails to climb above $6.40 or $6.60, it could decline further. The first major support is near the $6.05 level. The next major support is near the $5.70 level.

Key support is near $5.55 or the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the rise from the low at $4.83 to the high at $6.60. A break below the $5.55 support could open the doors to a move towards $5.00.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for UNI/USD is losing momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for UNI/USD is well above the 50 level.

Key support levels – $6.05, $5.70 and $5.55.

Key resistance levels – $6.40, $6.60 and $7.00.

source: www.newsbtc.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

U.K. Cops Crack Down On Black Market For ‘Weight Loss’ Drugs

U.K. Cops Crack Down On Black Market For ‘Weight Loss’ Drugs

November 24, 2023

Deepika Padukone’s 82°E set for major expansion: Interview with the superstar

November 24, 2023

You may have missed

U.K. Cops Crack Down On Black Market For ‘Weight Loss’ Drugs

U.K. Cops Crack Down On Black Market For ‘Weight Loss’ Drugs

November 24, 2023

Deepika Padukone’s 82°E set for major expansion: Interview with the superstar

November 24, 2023
Label Free Detection Market – Global Forecast to 2028 –

Flatbread Market Global Industry Trends and Forecast Report

November 24, 2023
Luncurkan Reksa Dana Indeks, KISI Asset Management Targetkan Dana Kelolaan Rp 100 Miliar

Luncurkan Reksa Dana Indeks, KISI Asset Management Targetkan Dana Kelolaan Rp 100 Miliar

November 24, 2023
UNI Price Prediction – Uniswap turns attractive on dip after 25% rally

UNI Price Prediction – Uniswap turns attractive on dip after 25% rally

November 24, 2023
Ozempic: UK police crackdown on black market of ‘weight loss’ drugs

Ozempic: UK police crackdown on black market of ‘weight loss’ drugs

November 24, 2023