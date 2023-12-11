UNG uses grant to build workforce skills

UNG uses grants to build workforce skills Skip to main content Skip to main navigation Skip to footer

UNG spent the past three years helping students in Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Hall and Lumpkin counties gain employment skills through projects funded by a $1.45 million labor grant.

The University of North Georgia (UNG) spent the past three years helping students in Dawson, Fannin, Forsyth, Gilmer, Hall and Lumpkin counties gain employment skills through projects funded by a $1.45 million US Labor grant. UNG provided a total of 4,630 services through the grant.

These efforts are in line with Governor Brian Kemp’s emphasis on Georgia’s universities and technical colleges partnering with K-12 schools for workforce development, which Kemp announced at the inaugural Workforce Georgia Summit in early October.

“It’s not that students lack employability skills,” said Bobby Larson, executive director of economic development and community engagement and principal investigator of the grant. “They lack the knowledge about different industries and jobs and the confidence to apply these skills. The opportunities provided through the Workforce Opportunities for Rural Communities (WORC) grants helped build that confidence and context How these skills apply in a work setting.”

The last major effort funded by the WORC grant was a collaboration with the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) to bring the NFTE World Series of Innovation event to UNG’s Dahlonega campus on September 19.

Gainesville High School students heard from keynote speaker international award-winning entrepreneur and author Rahfiel Gordon, and were given the opportunity to practice their entrepreneurial abilities in a competition judged by UNG President Michael Shannon, faculty member Dr. Mariangela Vecchiarini-Piazza, Gordon and Got a chance. Gainesville City School System Superintendent Jeremy Williams.

Williams said, “The opportunities that UNG and NFTE provide our students provide timely and enhanced critical thinking skills. Entrepreneurship continues to grow, and our students are able to gain hands-on experience in developing ideas while being supported by coaches. Were capable.” “We appreciate the springboard that this event will serve for future ideas and collaborations.”

Gainesville High student Katherine Turcios Garcia enjoyed learning from the speakers at the NFTE event at UNG.

It is not that students lack employable skills. They lack knowledge about different industries and jobs and the confidence to apply these skills. Opportunities provided through the Workforce Opportunities for Rural Communities grant helped build that confidence and context in how these skills apply in a work setting.

bobby larson

UNG’s Executive Director of Economic Development and Community Engagement

Turcios Garcia said, “I had an amazing experience at UNG and I want to thank everyone who made it possible. A lot of people take this for granted and it’s really a great opportunity.” “So many people talked about becoming a successful entrepreneur and being successful in life in general.”

Through the WORC grant, UNG helped Gilmer High School launch the LEAD Gilmer program for students to build their employability toolkit.

Laney Hensley, a Gilmer High graduate from Ellijay, Georgia, is a freshman at UNG who plans to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). LEED Gilmour played a role in his enrollment at UNG because it gave him experience.

“We were all leaders and we had to learn to work together,” Hensley said. “We had to learn how to work well with others.”

Kent Sanford, executive director of the Greater Gilmer Joint Development Authority, said the Lead Gilmer program has made a big impact on students.

“Our LEAD Gilmer students are taking on leadership roles not only at Gilmer High, but also in the community. Many have found employment in career paths they didn’t even know existed before,” Sanford said. “Without the vision of UNG, we would never have been able to develop a program like this.”

Carla Foley, CEO of Gilmer College and Career Academy, echoed that sentiment.

“The grant provided us with the framework and resources to be able to build the Lead Gilmer program,” Foley said. “The idea of ​​students learning about the businesses, industries and career opportunities available in the community, as well as networking with community leaders, provided the foundation for a great leadership development program.”

Michaela Rutter, work-based learning and youth apprenticeship coordinator for Gilmer High, also appreciates the difference the program is making.

Rutter said, “Lead Gilmer is about empowering our students to become active and engaged citizens in Gilmer County. By building a bridge between education and community, we hope to provide them with the tools to make real change ” “We truly believe that this program is preparing them to take on the reins of leadership, succeed in the job market, and make meaningful contributions to their local community. It is a testament to the power of collaboration between educational institutions and local communities. “

The WORC grant is one of the many ways UNG has partnered with and continues to support K-12 schools throughout the North Georgia region.

Shannon updates Big Bets strategy

UNG President Michael P. Shannon gave an update on his Bold Forward white paper strategy ‘Big Bets’ in a virtual town hall meeting on November 29.

Poultry team’s place in national program

The UNG Poultry Team placed sixth overall at the annual National Poultry Judging Competition in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Two women honored for entrepreneurship

UNG senior Krista Wiley and alumnus Taylor Merritt earned entrepreneurship awards from the Mike Cottrell College of Business this fall.

establishing connection…

Source: ung.edu