Unfortunate: You can now completely ruin every single cutscene in Baldur’s Gate 3 with a Thomas the Tank Engine headcrab

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Thomas the Tank Engine encounters Liesel, who appropriately calls him disgusting.

Mods are one of my favorite things about PC gaming, and baldur’s gate 3 Is no different. Give players even a little access to your code, and they’ll create brand new games, stunning graphical overhauls, and community patches to eliminate bugs. Then there is horror too.

The latest Lovecraftian Nightmare to come to the station is this mod, named Thomas the Tank Engine. That is all. Thomas the Tank Engine. No embellishment, no attempt at esoteric knowledge, that’s what you get. Don’t worry, he is here. Now nothing can harm you.

The way Nexus Mod user RemuFO4’s nightmare works is very simple. This replaces one of the Tiefling’s horns with a full body mesh of the Thomas the Tank Engine, simply… glued onto the model. Like the Half-Life headcrab, this parasite lines Tav’s body as it searches for a place to build its new nest.

Thomas the Tank Engine stands proudly on the character select screen of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Thomas arrives ominously in Baldur’s Gate 3 aboard a Nautiloid.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Thomas the Tank Engine gazes into the distance remembering his crimes.

I can’t imagine enduring over 100 hours of playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3 with this forgotten beast over your head. However it is tradition for these things to be completely unusable, such as a starfield mod that makes it impossible to edit your ship.

Just because it’s confusing, it also has some disturbing lore implications. Tieflings are the descendants of devils, legitimate evil beings. In most universes, Thomas the Tank Engine is a chaotic, malevolent force: but in Sword Coast, he has a grand design. Maybe the tieflings that are descended from his demonic blood suggest that he resides in one of the nine hells, which is a harrowing thing to consider.

Sadly (or perhaps thankfully) the mod does not have facial animations. I don’t even know what serious work would make such a thing possible, and I don’t want To know. It’s almost preferable that he can’t speak, make faces, or move his lips up for a romantic smooch with Karlach. She has seen enough.

That being said, I’m sure someone will figure it out eventually. Thomas is indispensable. We can enjoy these digital worlds only for those brief moments when they are free from its choo-choo touch.

