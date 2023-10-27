UNESCO says Africa’s fashion industry is growing to meet global demands but needs more investment

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Africa’s fashion industry is growing rapidly to meet local and international demand, but inadequate investment limits its potential, UNESCO said in a report released Thursday during Lagos Fashion Week. .

According to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, who launched the organisation’s first report on fashion in Africa in Nigeria, with exports currently estimated at $15.5 billion annually, earnings from the continent’s fashion industry could grow with the right investment and infrastructure. It may triple in a decade. The economic center of Lagos.

With the youth population set to double to 1.3 billion people by 2050, the continent’s fashion industry has proven to be “a powerful lever to promote cultural diversity (and) also a way to empower young people and women,” Azoulay said. . ,

Across the continent, fashion is growing on various fronts – including movies and films – in the form of textiles, clothing as well as accessories and fine crafts, all with a long history of prestige and symbolism of African culture.

The UNESCO report said the rise in e-commerce has also increased demand for African fashion brands.

According to the US International Trade Administration, Africa leads the world in mobile device web traffic. This has opened up more opportunities in the market, for example, across Nigeria, young people are constantly discovering fashion brands on social media.

“African people want to wear Africa. It’s really beautiful to see because it wasn’t always like this,” said Omoyemi Akerele, who founded Lagos Fashion Week in 2011 to encourage the preservation of Nigerian and African fashion. “But fast forward, a decade later, this is what people want to wear.”

With a mix of designers from across the continent, the annual fashion show celebrates local brands – and provides a market for them – mostly highlighting African culture and crafts in a variety of colors and styles.

In Nigeria and other parts of Africa, young fashion designers are hungry for success and taking over the global scene, the UNESCO Director-General said.

“A new breed of young designers is creating waves in the international scene, reimagining the codes of luxury while reconciling them with the demands of sustainable, local fashion and heritage,” he said.

One such designer at Lagos Fashion Week, Ejiro Amos-Tafiri, said she uses her brand to tell African stories while celebrating “the sophistication, class and uniqueness of every woman”.

“With more exposure, people are realizing that there is so much more to Nigerian culture, especially in the fashion industry,” she said. “So Africa really is the next frontier (for the fashion industry).”

Associated Press journalist Dan Ikpoyi in Lagos, Nigeria contributed.

Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

