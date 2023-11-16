What makes you you, you? Will AI ever be as real as humans? These are the questions that prove why UNESCO World Philosophy Day matters.

Advertisement

Happy World Philosophy Day!

World Philosophy Day, celebrated on the third Thursday of November every year, is a UNESCO initiative to highlight the importance of the discipline.

UNESCO first created World Philosophy Day in 2002, when it was celebrated on 21 November. UNESCO encourages its partners (from governments to schools) to engage with philosophy on the day through activities that encourage “independent, rational and informed thinking on the major challenges of our time”.

It’s all such a lovely idea, isn’t it?

To celebrate World Philosophy Day, here’s a quick explanation from Euronews Culture of how important philosophy still is today.

What even is philosophy?

You may have heard someone refer to philosophy as a core academic discipline. In many ways this is true.

The word “philosophy” comes from the Greek for “love of knowledge” and in ancient Greek societies, academics from all branches were often called philosophers.

From Aristotle’s revolutions in medicine to Zeno’s physics problems – it all counted as philosophy in the ancient world. At that time, a philosophy was expected to be invested in all types of knowledge.

Today, being an expert in both ontology and ophthalmology at the same time is a bit of a task. As fields like medicine, physics and mathematics expanded, so did the need for expertise.

The question is, what is left for philosophy to discuss?

Funny answer: Everything. Sometimes philosophy is reduced to “thinking about thinking,” and while this can be meant to be derogatory, it is also worth embracing. Philosophy classrooms are often places where topics of everyday life are analyzed down to their core components.

Here’s an example. What is needed to create our personal sense of self? This may seem like a very abstract question, but in today’s world, as AI becomes increasingly important to society, we need to start asking whether AI can be as sentient and intelligent as a human. Entitled to rights.

How developed must artificial intelligence be before we begin to consider it a sentient being? This is a complex question and very few people agree on it.

To give you an idea of ​​how complex the question is, you already have to answer it: What even is a person?

What makes you you, you?

A neurologist can give a concrete answer to this. It all depends on the particular design and alignment of our brain. If you could possibly make a perfectly identical copy of your brain – and for the sake of argument, the rest of your body – then that copy would be identical to you. It is reliable that they will have the same memories, same thoughts and behavior that you have.

will actually be copied Happen Although you?

This may seem a trivial question, but it was a central point in British philosopher Derek Parfit’s seminal 1984 ethics book Reasons and Persons. For Parfit, the relevance of what constitutes a single person was related to figuring out what we owe to strangers and our future selves in an ethical way.

However, whether you want to apply Parfit’s moral framework or not, his thought experiment in the book is fascinating for sparking debate over personal identity.

Advertisement

Parfit suggests a teletransporter, not unlike the transporters shown in Star Trek transporters. The transporter scans you and communicates with another teletransporter to replicate every atom in your body in the same position. The only problem is that it destroys the body that is in the transporter.

Here we have the condition first described by neurologists in reality and portrayed by Star Trek. In the show, the characters continue their lives as if they themselves have relocated. This is a view that is largely consistent with the psychological continuity theory of identity. If you instead think that the transporter killed you and created a hideous copycat version, then perhaps you subscribe to a view that cares about physical continuity or the persistence of a non-physical element of consciousness such as the soul.

Parfait adds a twist to the experiment.

What if the transporter was improved and it could recreate you in another machine without destroying the original. It is this satanic twist that defines his approach to morality.

Although we won’t fully consider that view here, if you believe the first transporter effectively transported you, has the better transporter changed your mind?

Advertisement

Source