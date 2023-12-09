Unemployment unexpectedly fell in November as US labor market pressure continues

The unemployment rate unexpectedly fell in November, suggesting the labor market is not cooling as quickly as many initially thought.

Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday showed the unemployment rate for the month was 3.7%, up from 3.9% in October. The U.S. economy added 199,000 jobs in November, up from 150,000 the previous month as striking auto workers and Hollywood actors returned to the workforce.

Economists polled by Bloomberg expected jobs to rise by 185,000, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.9% from last month.

Wages, a closely watched indicator for inflation and a gauge of how much leverage workers have in the labor market, rose 0.4% on a monthly basis and 4.1% from a year earlier; Economists had expected wages to rise 0.3% from the previous month and 4% from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the labor force participation rate rose to 62.8% from 62.7% the previous month, while average weekly working hours rose slightly to 34.4 from 34.3.

The largest jobs increase in Friday’s report was seen in health care, where 77,000 jobs were added. Government jobs increased by 49,000 and reached pre-pandemic levels. Leisure and hospitality increased by 40,000.

Labor market data released earlier this week had reinforced a narrative in the market for a so-called soft landing where inflation reaches the Fed’s 2% target without a full economic recession.

Investors had speculated that the Federal Reserve was raising interest rates and were widely expected to cut rates in 2024. But with another strong month of job growth and the unemployment rate falling to historic lows, investors are now betting that the Fed may need to keep interest rates at their current levels for a long time.

As of Friday morning, markets had about a 47% chance the Fed would cut rates by 25 basis points at its March meeting, down from a 55% chance a day earlier, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

“This is not exactly the type of print they were looking for,” Stephanie Roth, chief economist at Wolfe Research, said of the Fed on Yahoo Finance Live on Friday morning.

Data released earlier this week indicated a softening of the labor market. On Tuesday, the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, showed that the ratio of job openings to the number of unemployed workers fell to 1.34, its lowest reading since August 2021.

Additional labor market data from ADP on Wednesday showed that private payrolls grew more slowly than expected last month and wages continued to fall. Specifically, ADP noted that the decline in leisure and hospitality jobs in November may be a sign of labor market normalization, and therefore payroll growth. Eventually slowing down the following year.

“Restaurants and hotels were the largest job creators during the post-pandemic recovery,” said Nella Richardson, ADP’s chief economist. “But that boost is behind us, and the trend reversal in leisure and hospitality suggests the economy as a whole will see more moderate hiring and wage growth in 2024.”

