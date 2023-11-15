Unemployment at record low in India, changes taking place in labor market: Report

Earnings have increased across all categories, the report said (Representational)

India’s unemployment rate is at a record low and the country’s labor market is undergoing structural change, a report said on Tuesday.

In the new report, economists at SBI, the country’s largest lender, also advocated a “reinterpretation of the old rhetoric” looking at a topic like employment.

“With India’s unemployment rate at a record low, India’s labor market is undergoing a deep structural transformation, with self-entrepreneurship and higher educational attainment emerging as key catalysts across sectors,” the report said. Is.”

It regrets that the surge in the self-employed population within the employment projections (now 52.2 per cent in FY2018 as against 57.3 per cent in FY2013) and the main highlight has come from the rising share of domestic helpers, which labor economists and Has been misinterpreted by other people. Indication of decreasing employment opportunities.

The government’s push on entrepreneurship through schemes like Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) and PM-SVANidhi post-pandemic is expected to provide structural changes to labor markets in India through the formalization of credit for such family enterprises to those at the bottom. doing.” “, the report said.

The report said there has been an increase in earnings across all categories, apart from additional state schemes, including free ration for 80 crore people, primary subsistence needs like food, shelter, medical needs taken care of by the government through PMAY and Ayushman Bharat. being kept. Such people are making a clear compromise between earning and working in family enterprises.

