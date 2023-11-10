Understanding Sophon: The Bot That Disrupts the New BRC-20 on the Bitcoin Blockchain

Unknown origins are causing a stir in the Bitcoin blockchain. The Sophon bot, known for its ability to hinder the development of new BRC-20 tokens, has resurfaced, causing confusion in the crypto community. Although its creator, @rot13maxi, denied responsibility on Twitter, he admitted to sharing the code with another person. Instead of quoting @rot13maxi directly, it could be said that he expressed surprise and even considered sharing the bot’s code publicly.

Ordinals, which debuted earlier this year, is a protocol designed to create NFT-like assets on Bitcoin. This protocol involves the use of Satoshi, which function as individual units within the Bitcoin network. These Satoshis are imprinted with a variety of data, including art, profile pictures, and text. Led by a pseudonymous data analyst named Domo, BRC-20 tokens are fungible tokens that exist due to the implementation of ordinals. This method involves creating text-based inscriptions using JSON code.

Sophon operates by identifying new BRC-20 transactions and blocking their progress during their initial deployment phase. By paying a higher fee and setting the total supply of tokens to one, the bot effectively stops the creation of these tokens. @rot13maxi considered this operation as a proof of concept which exposes the design flaw. He highlighted that anyone can view transactions in Bitcoin’s mempool and potentially grab the token’s name if they act quickly.

Interestingly, Sophon was activated on October 3, resulting in a 72% reduction in text-based inscriptions. In contrast, when the bot ran out of money on October 23, such inscriptions increased by a significant 540%. According to @rot13maxi, Sophon successfully disrupted the deployment of approximately 275 BRC-20 tokens with a 75% success rate.

Taking its name from the antagonist supercomputer in Liu Cixin’s science fiction series, Sophon Bot takes inspiration from the idea of ​​hindering progress. While Sophon could potentially be circumvented by paying higher fees or requesting its operator to shut it down, @rot13maxi believes that openness and identification of vulnerabilities is essential to the growth and security of blockchains. Is.

Source: www.claytoncountyregister.com