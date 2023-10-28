NFT collection size and rarity explained

A non-fungible token collection is a carefully selected array of unique digital assets based on a blockchain. Each token in the collection has its own unique characteristics and value, which are influenced by factors such as its rarity, past ownership record, practical use, and market liquidity. The scope of these collections can vary from small, limited sets to extensive series containing thousands of individual items. For example, the exclusive Famous Collection consists of 10,000 individual NFTs, each characterized by diverse characteristics that determine their unique rarity and value.

The notion of rarity is important when discussing NFT collecting. It refers to a token’s uniqueness or lack thereof within its collection, often influenced by the unique characteristics that distinguish it from its counterparts. The rarer an NFT is, the higher its value is considered to be.

Furthermore, the previous ownership chain of an NFT also significantly influences its valuation. Tokens first placed by established artists or influential figures in the field often fetch higher prices.

What does the term “collection size” refer to in NFT?

Collection size refers to the total number of individual NFTs in a specific group or series. Some extensive collections contain thousands of individual tokens. A common figure often cited is 10,000 NFTs, although this number can fluctuate. Each token in this set boasts unique characteristics, which directly impact its rarity and subsequent value.

In the realm of non-fungible tokens, the size of a collection weighs heavily on how each token within it is valued. Collections with a huge range of items may lead enthusiasts to evaluate each token at a lower value, especially if there is a perception that the entire collection cannot be fully acquired during its initial release.

Still, it’s important to recognize that a more limited collection size only automatically guarantees a higher price per NFT. Factors such as rarity, lineage of ownership, practical application, market liquidity, and reputation of the project or brand overseeing it primarily drive the value of NFTs. Tokens claiming specific features or characteristics usually command higher prices. Equally, the lineage of ownership remains an important determinant.

Impact on NFT rarity

Several elements shape the perception of rarity in the realm of NFTs. Primarily, the uniqueness of an NFT is based on the features present in its collection. This distinctiveness can be attributed to visual aspects such as its color palette or other inherent characteristics that distinguish the token. The more specific these features are, the greater the perceived rarity, which can subsequently affect the value of the NFT.

Additionally, perceived rarity may arise from the number of traits present in an NFT. In some instances, collectors may be attracted to NFTs with fewer features, perceiving them as purer or more straightforward, thus increasing their perceived rarity.

Ownership history also plays a role in determining the rarity of an NFT. If an NFT was previously owned by a notable person, its desirability and perceived rarity may increase.

It is important to understand that these elements are interconnected, and their collective effect determines the rarity and, by extension, potential value of an NFT.

