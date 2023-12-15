In today’s digital age, where attraction towards non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is reaching new heights, Immutable X emerges as a transformative force. As a layer-2 scaling solution built specifically for Ethereum, it places an emphasis on NFTs, with notable features such as zero gas fees, carbon-neutral operations, and the ability to handle up to 9,000 transactions per second.

Key Features of Immutable X

Immutable

– Instant trade execution: Transactions on Immutable X are not only fast but also efficient, providing a seamless trading experience.

– Zero Gas Fees: One of the most compelling features is the elimination of gas fees, making transactions more cost-effective.

– High Scalability: Capable of processing large volumes of transactions, Immutable X addresses one of the major challenges in the blockchain world.

– Carbon-neutral NFTs: With an emphasis on sustainability, Immutable X ensures that its NFT transactions are carbon neutral, making it an environmentally conscious choice.

These features establish Immutable

Security Features

Security is paramount at Immutable X. It takes advantage of Ethereum’s strong security framework, making it highly resistant to attacks. The use of zk-rollup ensures the integrity and security of NFT ownership and transactions. These security measures make Immutable

utility and governance

– Total supply: 2 billion IMX tokens in existence.

– Token Type: IMX is an ERC-20 utility and governance token.

– Popularity: It is considered one of the most popular digital assets in the market.

– Impact: IMX tokens play a key role in the platform’s transaction fees, incentives, staking, and governance mechanisms.

Users can engage with IMX tokens in a variety of ways, such as purchasing, trading, and staking, contributing to the growth and development of the Immutable ecosystem.

Transaction Fees and Incentives

– Trading Fees: Immutable X charges a 2% fee on secondary trades, payable in IMX tokens.

– User Rewards Program: Users can earn points by trading NFTs on the platform, which can be redeemed for IMX tokens.

Bets and Prizes

– Staking mechanism: Token holders can stake their IMX tokens to earn rewards from a staking pool every 14 days. Rewards depend on the number of tokens staked and the duration of the stake.

– Governance Participation: Staking IMX tokens also enables users to participate in governance decisions such as token allocation and supply changes. Voting power is proportional to the number of tokens held.

Use cases and applications of invariant

Immutable

1. NFT Market:

Immutable

Platforms like Mintable, Photocentra, Droplet, IMVU, and GameStop’s NFT marketplace powered by Metajuice benefit from its efficient transaction processing, zero gas fees, and instant trade execution.

2. Blockchain Gaming:

The platform’s scalability and low gas fees make it ideal for blockchain gaming.

Games like Gods Unchained, IMVU powered by Metajuice Boosted, Cross the Ages, Illuvium, Guild of Guardians, and Highrise use Immutable X for better performance, affordable fees, and liquid asset trading.

3. Digital Art and Asset Tokenization:

Artists can leverage Immutable X to create and market digital art NFTs, enjoying fast transactions and secure platforms.

The platform also facilitates asset tokenization, including real estate and stocks, which promotes fractional ownership and broader asset access.

Earning and trading IMX tokens

Users have several avenues to acquire and trade IMX tokens:

Purchasing: Tokens can be purchased on various exchanges.

Trading: Users can trade IMX tokens on the open market.

Staking: Staking tokens provide not only potential rewards but also a stake in governance decisions within the Immutable

Summary

As a new layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, Immutable Its commitment to zero gas fees, carbon neutrality, and fast transactions makes it an exceptional platform for myriad applications in the NFT and blockchain sectors. With continued growth and strategic alliances, Immutable

HeraldSheets.com produces high quality content for crypto companies. We provide brand exposure for hundreds of companies. All our customers appreciate our services. If you have any questions you can contact us. Cryptocurrencies and digital tokens are highly volatile, do your own research before making any investment decisions. Some posts on this website are guest posts or paid posts that are not written by our writers and the views expressed in them do not reflect the views of this website. Herald Sheets is not responsible for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products or any other material posted on the Site. Read full terms and conditions/disclaimers.

Post navigation

Source: heraldsheets.com