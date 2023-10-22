Understand the 500% increase in the price of Pfizer's Covid vaccine. John Miltimore

During a 2021 earnings call with stockholders, Pfizer Chief Financial Officer Frank D’Amelio discussed how the company was charging $19.50 per COVID-19 vaccine dose using “pandemic pricing,” a product that was launched in 2021. It was expected to make $15 billion.

,[There’s] There is significant opportunity to improve those margins once we emerge from the pandemic environment we are in,” D’Amelio said.

He was not joking.

When the Associated Press published a story a few weeks ago announcing that Americans could now get an updated COVID shot, there was this little tidbit hidden in the twelfth paragraph.

“According to the manufacturers, the list price for a single dose of each shot is $120 to $130,” the AP reported.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech set prices at the lowest end of the list; The price of Moderna was a little higher.

The quadrupling of prices from two years ago has received little media attention, but some people have noticed, and they’re not happy. Katherine Edwards, professor of pediatrics and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, summed up her thoughts on the price increase in two words: “Pretty terrible.”

Washington Post Reports are that some clinics are charging up to $150 per shot, and some patients are paying out of pocket (even though federal law requires COVID vaccines to be covered by both public and private insurers).

“It’s ridiculous,” Jenna Vallejo, chief operating officer of a pediatric hospital in Maryland, told the newspaper.

A Pfizer spokesperson announced that the price was “in line with the value delivered.”

Pfizer’s pricing problem

People are unhappy with how much Pfizer is charging, but the question remains: How much should Pfizer charge for its vaccine?

Warren Buffett famously said, “The price is what you pay; Value is what you get.”

The quote is useful because it is a reminder that price and value are not the same thing. Value is subjective. It is not determined by how much labor goes into a product, or how many resources it takes.

Prices work differently. In a free market, buyers and sellers independently make decisions on a daily basis that help determine the prices of everything from bacon and peanut butter to stocks and iPhones.

Of course, vaccines work a little differently.

For starters, as noted, most consumers won’t have to pay anything for the vaccine. In most cases, a third party – public or private insurance – will pick up the tab. In other cases, governments buy vaccines directly from manufacturers at fixed prices (more on this in a minute).

All this means that Pfizer has a lot of leeway in pricing its vaccine — especially when one considers that nearly all of its rival competitors have been sidelined by the Food and Drug Administration.

But there is more to the story.

no more compulsion

Pfizer’s financial reporting shows that revenue in 2021 was $81.3 billion, almost double its revenue in 2020. In 2022, total revenue increases even more, surpassing $100 billion. In 2022, despite the relatively low price, the vaccine contributed about $38 billion (billion with a b) to Pfizer’s revenue.

Things have changed since then. For most of 2021 and 2022, Pfizer was in the catbird seat. Governments were forcing people to get vaccinated. If you are not vaccinated, you could be fired from your job. Or was expelled from school. Or being refused entry to a restaurant or concert.

The government’s use of force (and threats of force) artificially increased demand for Pfizer’s product, thereby reducing profits. But those days are mostly over. Politicians are no longer talking about getting Americans vaccinated, either because the policy has proven too polarizing and unpopular or because public officials have finally acknowledged that vaccines do not prevent COVID infections.

Whatever the case, the lack of coercion will mean that there will be much less demand for Covid vaccines. In fact, a recent CNN poll found that only 1 in 4 American adults say they will definitely get the updated vaccine.

There is no doubt that Pfizer is aware of this weak demand and they are raising prices because of it.

A type of syndicalist or ‘corporate’ organization

The truth is that we do not have the real price of vaccines because they have been operating in a government-run market since the beginning. The government decided who got to play. It was involved in pricing and distribution (no doubt crores of vaccines were wasted). And it forced people to take them and protected manufacturers from liability if their product harms someone.

Ironically, some of the same people who created and defended the system are now angry about its poor pricing, given that Pfizer and Moderna are now charging the federal government $85 per dose, which is It is almost three times compared to last year.

“The Europeans are now negotiating with Moderna for a new vaccine, and their price in Europe will be significantly lower than in the United States,” Senator Bernie Sanders said in a recent interview. “So that’s exactly the issue. We’re trying to hold down reasonable pricing.”

Sanders and others are saying the US may be getting ripped off by pharmaceutical companies, but that’s hardly Pfizer’s fault, the US appears to be weak at negotiating prices (the US has been paying more for vaccines than European countries for years is paying).

Anyone familiar with Milton Friedman’s observations on the four ways to spend money will find it surprising that the US government isn’t nervous about manufacturers tripling the price of vaccines (even though European countries are getting discounted rates). .

The truth is that governments have little incentive to keep vaccine prices low, and may even have invisible incentives to raise them. There is a name for this. The Russian word for this is semibankirshchina. Koreans call it chaebol. For the Japanese it’s keiretsu new York Times Columnist William Safire noted a quarter century ago. And the Chinese call it Guanxi.

Americans know this as crony capitalism, a system in which big business and the government work together to serve their own interests, which are not necessarily the same as those of consumers or taxpayers.

Crony capitalism is neither socialist nor capitalist; And although he didn’t use the term crony capitalism (which, according to Safire, first appeared in 1981), economist F.A. Hayek described something similar. path of slaveryThis has been called “a situation which can satisfy neither planners nor liberals: a kind of unionist or ‘corporate’ organization of industry, in which competition is more or less suppressed but planning is left in the hands of individual independent monopolies.” are left in the industry.”

This is a pretty good description of crony capitalism – or at least one of its versions – and helps explain why the vaccine’s new price tag is difficult to understand.

It’s another reminder of an essential lesson of basic economics: Free markets naturally result in efficient allocation of scarce resources and low consumer prices over time. Government-managed systems produce exactly the opposite results.

